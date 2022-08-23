Peoria customers looking to purchase a used SUV can now check out the Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead dealership.
PEORIA, Ariz. (PRWEB) August 23, 2022
Looking for a pre-owned SUV that fits both your budget and needs? Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead has a wide range of options available, from compact to full-size and everything in between. With SUVs ranging from the sporty GLA to the luxurious GLS, the dealership has something for everyone.
Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead has a plethora of vehicles in inventory of various brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Chevrolet, Ford, Jeep, Kia, Land Rover, Lexus, Mazda, Nissan, Porsche, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo. All their vehicles have been thoroughly inspected by a team of certified technicians to ensure quality and safety. They also offer competitive financing options to help make your purchase more affordable. Plus, all their used vehicles are backed by an exclusive Mercedes-Benz warranty, so customers can buy with confidence.
Individuals looking for more information can browse through check out the current inventory. They can also find the detailed CARFAX® vehicle history report of these used SUVs on the dealership website. Potential customers can schedule an appointment from the website or call the dealership at 623-815-390 to learn more. For a more personal experience, customers can also visit the dealership's showroom at 9260 W Bell Road, Peoria, AZ.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/mercedes_benz_of_arrowhead_has_a_wide_range_of_pre_owned_suvs_available_for_sale/prweb18858260.htm
