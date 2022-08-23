AV Logistics Releases Guide for BCOs to Improve Shipping Container Management

AV Logistics, a drayage and intermodal asset-based 3PL that services some of the country's largest retailers, has released a guide to aid BCOs with their shipping container management entitled "Beyond Visibility: How to Transform Supply Chain Visibility into Proactive Container Management."

In an effort to help beneficial cargo owners (BCOs) improve their supply chain, AV Logistics has developed an informative guide entitled "Beyond Visibility: How to Transform Supply Chain Visibility into Proactive Container Management." The 22-page guide was created specifically for beneficial cargo owners (BCOs) who wish to improve their operations with end-to-end tracking of their shipping containers from foreign origin, into port, and throughout their intermodal journey in the U.S.

"Managing a supply chain means corroborating important information from various supply chain sources. Our guide emphasizes the importance of making sure all of the data used is accurate before it is entered into these platforms," explained Peter Pace, VP of Sales for AV Logistics, a drayage and intermodal asset-based 3PL that services some of the country's largest retailers. "When shipment details from shippers, freight forwarders, and other supply chain sources are not verified, the results can be devastating."

Pace described one shipping container management example when a simple verification of information found that a vessel containing a customer's containers was expected into port a full week earlier than had been reported. Had the misinformation not been identified and corrected, the customer would have incurred hefty fees for spending an extra week in port.

The information within Beyond Visibility helps BCOs turn the insight from their supply chain visibility solution into actionable solutions that will increase the efficiency of their container management and drayage operations. The guide includes information on:



How to identify and correct inaccurate data

How to identify and fix the most common mistakes in supply chain communication

How to leverage supply chain visibility data to improve on-time performance

What milestones BCOs must know to escape per diem and demurrage charges

How more accurate data can save time, money, and embarrassment

Beyond Visibility also examines the volatile state of the supply chain today, and the unique challenges of BCOs. It covers the benefits of supply chain visibility, which include measuring KPIs, gaining competitive advantages, resolving exceptions and discrepancies, improving communications, and staying compliant with regulations.

"If a visibility platform has accurate data, BCOs can be assured of having the right milestone calculations for their shipping container management," said Pace. "Their logistics team can then head off any anticipated hiccups in the supply chain and take actionable steps to keep their containers on schedule."

The four-color, easy-to-read, and invitingly designed guide is now available from AV Logistics. The guide was developed on behalf of Coreviz, the proprietary drayage management visibility solution from AV Logistics that was launched earlier this year. To learn more, visit AV Logistics or contact Peter Pace, Vice President of Sales at ppace@av-ck.com or 201-960-3159.

About AV Logistics

AV Logistics is a drayage and intermodal asset-based management company and 3PL with a passion for detail, established in 2000. Headquartered in Fleming Island, Florida, they provide comprehensive international and domestic services, as well as a variety of intermodal services throughout the United States. AV Logistics currently handles over 750,000 container moves per year and serves some of the country's largest retailers in conjunction with their sister company, C&K Trucking. In 2022, they launched Coreviz, a proprietary drayage management platform to offer customers insightful data and clear visibility of their shipping containers to result in better decisions, outcomes, and efficiencies. Visit online at AV-Logistics.com or contact Peter Pace, Vice President of Sales at ppace@av-ck.com or 201-960-3159.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/av_logistics_releases_guide_for_bcos_to_improve_shipping_container_management/prweb18855856.htm