Connect My SaaS Launches on Product Hunt, Awarding $100 in Make Credit for Every Unique Tweet Share of an Integration

The website helps people find the best tools to automate their business workflows no matter what industry they work in

Connect My SaaS (https://www.connectmysaas.com/), a website connecting users to tools to help them automate their tedious business workflows and save time, has announced a new Twitter incentive with a prize of $100 in automation (Make.com) credit for EVERY unique entry. The incentive will launch on Product Hunt at http://www.producthunt.com/posts/connect-my-saas.

Connect My SaaS's Twitter incentive is part of its efforts to introduce more businesses to the benefits of automation. Users can share an automation integration via a Tweet, and for every entry, Connect My SaaS will grant the user $100 in Make.com credit. Winners will be contacted via Twitter, and must direct message @Saastronomical to claim their prize. To learn more about the incentive rules, visit https://www.connectmysaas.com/competition-terms-and-conditions-ttel.

Thriving businesses know that automation rules when it comes to streamlining operations and allowing them to scale quickly. With so many automation tools on the market, it can be challenging for organizations to find the right solution to meet their growth goals and solve their workflow headaches. Connect My SaaS aims to simplify automation for businesses by giving them a one-stop shop to discover how to integrate their existing software apps and seek out new ones to more easily automate their backend and boost their business.

Connect My SaaS was created by automation expert and consultant Andy Wingrave. In creating his website, Wingrave sought to liberate as many people as possible from tedious administrative tasks so they can take back control of their time and focus on what really matters without sacrificing their business.

To achieve this mission, Connect My SaaS helps users explore a wide variety of automation apps on the market by providing an overview of the solution and helpful information about how the solution tackles specific automation triggers and actions. Once users identify an app they either already have or one they are interested in using, they can learn more about integrating the app and automating their processes based on crucial triggers and actions in their workflows.

In developing his site, Wingrave sought to deliver a comprehensive tool that is easy to navigate. The site is vast, featuring many solutions and multiple triggers and actions for each solution. The site features some of today's most popular automation solutions, including Zapier, Make, Parabola, Integrately, n8n, Workato, and more.

"Automation is more than just something that streamlines business practices—it's also a fun way to explore what's possible," said Wingrave. "My goal is to help businesses say goodbye to cumbersome processes that impede their agility and efficiency and hello to exciting new growth and customer service possibilities."

To learn more about Connect My SaaS and explore the fun and transformational possibilities of automation, visit http://www.connectmysaas.com/. To learn more about the $100 Make.com credit incentive, visit https://www.producthunt.com/posts/connect-my-saas.

