St. Andrews Country Club Selects Marc Ray as General Manager/COO

Marc D. Ray, 2021 Club Executive of the Year, Takes the Helm at Award-Winning Private Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida

St. Andrews Country Club announces the appointment of Marc D. Ray, CCE, CCM, CHAE as its new GM/COO.

In 2021 Ray was honored with the prestigious Club Executive of the Year award in the U.S. by the Club Management Association of America (CMAA). He is a 24-year member of CMAA and most recently served as General Manager at the Ford Field and River Club.

He began his career as Assistant General Manager at Oakland Hills Country Club in Detroit where he put on the U.S. Amateur and Ryder Cup, and has advanced in management at private clubs and communities throughout the country. Ray is a long-time private country club industry leader, serving more than two decades as General Manager/Chief Operating Officer at other clubs including the Vintage Club, the Hammock Dunes Club and the Metairie Country Club. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri-St. Louis and is an active participant in charities and events which enhance and benefit the local community.

"Marc understands the importance of food and beverage in a club environment and that services provided are just as important as products served. He has developed strategic plans, overhauled IT systems and navigated through hurricanes and natural disasters," said Mike Leven, President, St. Andrews Country Club Board of Governors. "His success in building and enhancing teams in diverse, transformational environments fits well with our club's long-range strategies, our membership and our strong staff culture. We look forward to his expertise elevating our executive leadership team and welcome his innovative perspective as our new General Manager and COO."

Marc D. Ray, CCE, CCM, CHAE, GM/COO stated, "I am very excited to build on the outstanding legacy of successes at St. Andrews Country Club as we move into this next period of its storied history. Buoyed by an extraordinary membership, and service from a caring and gracious staff, St. Andrews is poised to again assume its position as one of the finest clubs in the country. And I am humbled to be able to be a part of it."

About St. Andrews Country Club

St. Andrews Country Club of Boca Raton, a resident-only Elite Distinguished Club of the World, a Platinum Club of America and ranked in the Top Ten of America's Healthiest Club's & 2019 North America Best Day Spa by World Spa Awards is internationally recognized for magnificent estate residences. The club features superior amenities, two 18-hole championship golf courses, including an Arnold Palmer Signature Design® and a brand-new Kipp Schulties designed Championship course. The club offers a comprehensive Golf Performance Center with an indoor hitting bay, private practice area, V1 Digital Coaching System and FlightScope Launch Monitor® technologies, and a Callaway Golf® branded club fitting area. The club features a full-service spa and salon, a stand-alone fitness and tennis center, and a 125,000-square-foot Clubhouse with five dining venues. A pristine Recreation & Aquatic Center features three pools, poolside dining, Splash Club and state-of-the-art playground equipment and an air-conditioned game room. St. Andrews has played host to numerous PGA golf exhibitions led by touring pros such as Phil Mickelson, Arnold Palmer, John Daly and Rocco Mediate, and is the home course to LPGA Touring Professional and resident Morgan Pressel. To learn more, visit http://www.standrewscc.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest and Instagram.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/st_andrews_country_club_selects_marc_ray_as_general_manager_coo/prweb18857325.htm