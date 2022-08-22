Litigation Services is pleased to announce the acquisition of Central Court Reporting & Video

Litigation Services, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Central Court Reporting & Video.
Central Court Reporting is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with six locations throughout the state. The company was formed in 1985 and became one of the most respected, full-service court reporting firms in the state of Washington. Founder, Phyllis Lykken, said, "Central Court Reporting & Video is excited to announce our partnership with Litigation Services, a national firm that shares the same ideals, core values, and dedication to providing exceptional client service experiences. We are delighted and looking forward to the partnership, which will continue to grow and serve the legal community of Washington, as well as the larger domestic and international legal markets."
According to Ali Rizvi, CEO of Litigation Services, this acquisition is part of Litigation Services' strategic growth plan focusing on expansion into the Pacific Northwest, enabling the company to bring its unique, personalized brand of court reporting to the area. We have formed an alliance with the incredible team at Central Court Reporting that will allow us to be a local partner with the capabilities of a national provider.
"With Central Court Reporting & Video's strong presence in the Washington market and Litigation Services' broad coverage nationally, we can truly offer clients national court reporting coverage from an exceptional team of seasoned, highly skilled, certified court reporters. The acquisition is effective immediately."
ABOUT LITIGATION SERVICES
Litigation Services, LLC, creates exceptional value and cost-efficiency to its clients through centralized discovery management for complex litigation matters. The firm is a swiftly emerging industry leader in providing services that include court reporting, document processing, legal video, trial services, complex case management, as well as ESI collection, processing, and production. Founded in 1999, the company has experienced an impressive revenue growth of 280 percent over the last three years. Through strategic acquisitions, and organic growth the firm has a presence coast-to-coast.
More information about Litigation Services is available at http://www.litigationservices.com.
