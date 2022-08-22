Greenberg Traurig's Carla R. Karp to Be Honored as New Jersey Law Journal 'New Leader of the Bar'

Carla R. Karp, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice in New Jersey, will be honored as a "New Leader of the Bar" by New Jersey Law Journal (NJLJ). According to NJLJ, "New Leaders of the Bar" are attorneys under 40 who bring "both notable achievements and outstanding potential to the table."

"Since Carla joined us earlier this year, she has had a tremendous impact on our office," said David Jay, managing shareholder of the firm's New Jersey office. "I am thrilled that NJLJ recognized Carla's leadership with this well-deserved recognition."

Karp has in-depth experience representing defendants in complex products liability cases. She focuses her practice on defending pharmaceutical manufacturers and medical device manufacturers in mass torts and coordinated proceedings, as well as in individual cases and appeals, in state and federal courts nationwide.

Karp maintains a robust motion practice and delivers oral arguments in federal and state courts. She has achieved dismissals of dozens of pharmaceutical and medical device suits based on federal preemption and inadequacy of plaintiffs' pleadings. Throughout the life cycle of a case, Karp works closely with clients and colleagues to develop and execute strategy, anticipating client needs and fostering relationships.

About Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey Office: Established in 2002, Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey office has grown into a team of nationally recognized attorneys who provide legal advice to international, national, and local business and technology clients. The New Jersey office's practice areas include Complex Commercial and Class Action Litigation; Hatch-Waxman Litigation; Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation; Product Liability & Mass Torts; Corporate; Restructuring & Bankruptcy; Construction Law; Franchise & Distribution; Immigration & Compliance; Intellectual Property & Technology; Labor & Employment; Real Estate; Tax; and Private Wealth Services. As a significant contributor to the firm's international platform, the New Jersey team offers clients both the know-how and geographic reach of a global law firm combined with the dedication and responsiveness of a local firm.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

