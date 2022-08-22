Pop Art Snacks Secures Placement in Kroger Supermarkets Nationwide With New Pop Stars Line

The 3D star-shaped potato bite is the first salty snack intentionally created for tweens, teens and Generation Z consumers, with the brand obtaining investor funding for the expansion.
Pop Art Snacks, the brand that boldly inspires greatness through delicious artful snacking, announces its newest product, Pop Stars, will be carried in all Kroger supermarkets nationwide this month. This comes after a successful introduction of Pop Stars at Expo West, where the new 3D star-shaped potato bites were unveiled, targeting the tween, teen and Generation Z consumers.
Pop Art Snacks closed a round of funding led by Jared Smith at Villam Ventures to support the retail expansion. Subsequently, the brand added notable advisory board members, including Jared Smith (RXBAR), Bob Burke (Natural Products Consulting), James Brennan (Suja), to join Jon Alpert (Sensible Portions, KeVita) and John Maggio (Boulder Canyon Chips, Justin's).
"Pop Stars is the newest product line from Pop Art and the support we've received from the investor community and industry leaders has been overwhelmingly positive," said Co-Founder Venessa Dobson. "With new advisors and increased funding, we've been able to take Pop Art to the next level and make it more accessible for today's consumers. We're super excited about the successful launch of Pop Stars and we have several more product innovations in the works."
The husband and wife team of Mike and Venessa Dobson say they love how the pop art movement can transform everyday items into art. Having traveled the world and explored the cultural, culinary happenings around them, their experiments with seasonings, exotic spices and popcorn led to the creation of Pop Art Snacks. The founders note that the new full-flavor Pop Stars potato bites are a platform to instill confidence in today's youth and to highlight that we are all "STARS" and all have the potential to "SHINE."
In addition to Kroger, Pop Art Snacks can be found in Costco NorCal with its Sweet and Salty with Sparkle Kettle Corn and in Loblaws, Canada this fall with four popcorn SKUs.
About Pop Art Snacks:
Pop Art Snacks, boldly inspires greatness through delicious artful snacking. Follow them on Instagram @popartsnacks and Be Bold, Be You, Be Art.
