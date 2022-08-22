Product Design Agency, IIIMPACT, ranks on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing US Privately-owned Companies

For the 2nd Time in a row, IIIMPACT Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 1323 With a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 494% Percent

Today, Inc. revealed that IIIMPACT is No. 1323 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, and ranks 46 for Austin tech companies and 170 in their software companies category. This is the 2nd time in a row that IIIMPACT has made this list. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"These past couple of years has proven to be a challenge for many companies around the world. Our team has adapted to these challenges by becoming a flexible, scalable organization capable of providing high-value ROI to our clients. We have done this successfully by providing the strategic processes and tactical horsepower to create digital SaaS and Enterprise products, faster, with less risk and better development quality than most agencies are capable of delivering." - Makoto Kern, Founder / UX Principal, IIIMPACT

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

"Launching a digital product whether for the first time or redesigning an outdated, existing one, is fraught with risk and challenges. Our value isn't to prescribe some blue-sky idea, charge a high-consulting fee and leave you to figure out the rest. Success is seen by becoming a long-term partner for our clients - this allows us to better understand the dynamics of your company & clients and allows us to take ownership of the services we provide." says Makoto Kern

IIIMPACT is a digital product design and development agency that is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has offices in Las Vegas, Pasadena, and Cape Town, South Africa. Over the past 17 years, their teams have successfully launched hundreds of digital enterprise, SaaS, and mobile products in virtually all industries. IIIMPACT brings a user-centered process to product design while integrating the strategy of your business, marketing, and development.

CONTACT:

Makoto Kern, Founder and UX Principal, 877-388-2121, please send all media and consulting inquiries to innovate@iiimpact.io

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/8/prweb18855787.htm