Mount Sinai Health System Receives 2022 LearningElites Award

Recognized by annual learning and development benchmarking program for workforce development efforts
NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 22, 2022
Mount Sinai Health System has received a silver category award in the 2022 LearningElite Awards program, a robust peer-developed benchmarking program recognizing organizations that employ exemplary workforce development strategies to deliver significant business results that benefit their organization, their industry, and the learning and development field. The program is presented each year by Chief Learning Officer, a publication of BetterWork Media Group.
"We are honored to receive this award, which recognizes the efforts and impact of our extraordinary Mount Sinai Talent Development and Learning team, our committed learning partners, and the remarkable individuals who bring their best selves to work every day in the service of our patients," said Diane Adams, Chief Learning Officer at Mount Sinai Health System. "Despite the challenges of the past few years, our team continues to create innovative organizational learning programs, underpinned by a strategy that aims to extend learning outside the classroom. This award recognizes those efforts, which include internships for current employees, mentoring, and an array of skill-, capacity-, and community-building programs."
Organizational learning is a central component in shaping a culture that brings out the best in its workforce and one that fosters the delivery of high-quality, equitable patient care. Since 2011, the LearningElite program has aimed to identify and recognize industry leaders and the importance of the role in organizational success while providing powerful benchmarking data for world-leading learning and development through best practices, principles, and strategies.
Fifty-four winners were announced in June during the 2022 LearningElite Awards Gala. See the complete list of winners here.
About BetterWork Media Group
BetterWork Media Group is a platform dedicated to connecting, supporting, and empowering these communities of C-suite and senior-level practitioners, executives, scholars, consultants and solutions providers in corporate learning and talent management through award-winning content, research, events, webinars, and digital media.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/mount_sinai_health_system_receives_2022_learningelites_award/prweb18857326.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.