Consummate Technologies is Pleased to Announce John M. Lacagnina, a serial entrepreneur and presently Founder & CEO of SoftPrint Holdings, to Its Board of Directors

Mr. Lacagnina is Founder and CEO of SoftPrint Holdings. SoftPrint Holdings, Inc. is the owner of ColorCentric Corp., prInternet, Inc. and Solidiphy, Inc. In September 2019, Mr. Lacagnina sold ColorCentric Corp., prInternet, Inc., and Picaboo.com to RPI of Seattle. ColorCentric was one of the first companies world-wide to develop and use "one-off" or "mass customization" Print Workflow and Management Information software in 2001. This technology helped grow ColorCentric to a multi-million-dollar global digital printer and ultimately spin-off prInternet, Inc. PrInternet continued Print Workflow and MIS development and transformed it to a SaaS model, which is now used in the US, Canada and Australia. Its' largest customer has over 1300 print locations.

In 2015, SoftPrint founded Solidiphy, Inc. Solidiphy develops and markets 3D Photogrammetry Systems. These systems capture over 100 high resolution photographic images of people and create files compatible with 3D printing systems. Their customers have included ESPN, Disney EPCOT, Planet Hollywood, and Carnival Cruise Lines.

Before ColorCentric, Mr. Lacagnina co-founded and was President and CEO of Electronic Demand Publishing, Inc. (EDP) in 1992. Mr. Lacagnina led its' growth to a multi-national document management company with five manufacturing facilities in the USA and one in Europe. Kinko's acquired Electronic Demand Publishing in March 1997 and changed its name to Corporate Document Solutions, a division of Kinko's.

Prior to founding EDP, Mr. Lacagnina founded Entire, Inc. Entire developed the "worlds first" Postscript RIP and still provides print server solutions today. Mr. Lacagnina also founded Quality Measurements Systems and Excel Information Systems. Quality Measurements Systems was also awarded with the "worlds' first" for the design and development of the worlds' first portable digital micrometer in 1976. He has over 15 years' experience in the computer industry and 27 years in the digital printing business. He holds patents in color xerography, digital measurement systems and digital laser measuring devices.

Mr. Lacagnina graduated with a BS degree Electrical Engineering, cum laude, from Rochester Institute of Technology, where he served on the Board of Trustees from 1986 -1995, and was president of the 85,000 member National Alumni Association. Mr. Lacagnina currently serves on the boards of other high-technology companies and has presented at many international conferences on document management and demand printing technologies. In 2001, Mr. Lacagnina was selected as one of twenty "Innovators" of Upstate New York to be part of the "Upstate Alliance for Innovation". Mr. Lacagnina is a Board member of the newly formed Cross-Media Innovation Center at Rochester Institute of Technology.

