Turner Techtronics Introduces Hybrid Managed Service Desk Solution

Turner Techtronics Inc. (TTI), a managed service provider with more than three decades of experience serving global enterprise clients (http://www.turnertech.com), today announced a new hybrid onshore/offshore version of its enterprise-grade managed service desk solution. Under the new program, TTI's clients will be able to choose an offshore managed service option for their non-peak, weekend and holiday support coverage, greatly reducing their 24x7x365 costs while still maintaining 100% onshore capabilities during peak business hours. To help clients gauge the value and potential cost savings the company's new hybrid model can provide, TTI can customize a 90-day baseline period during the initial terms of the service desk contract to enable clients to experience the new hybrid managed service desk model and determine if a hybrid or fully onshore service desk solution will be the best fit for their unique IT support requirements.

"We've built our 36-year reputation on providing exemplary co-managed IT services, and our new hybrid model will be a seamless extension of that same high-quality service and our long-standing commitment to service excellence," says Brendan Turner, President and CEO of Turner Techtronics. "We recognize that many enterprise-level businesses are working to regain their previously healthy bottom lines post-COVID and are looking for options to help reduce IT costs without jeopardizing support to their end-user community. By offering an offshore service desk option for non-peak, weekend and holiday hours while maintaining onshore services for peak hours, we can help our clients reduce their managed service desk costs by as much as 40%."

Under the new hybrid model, service desk support for non-peak hours, weekends and holidays will be provided by an experienced team of service desk agents in the Philippines that mirrors the capabilities of the TTI onshore service desk team, averaging less than a 30-second speed-to-answer and resolving 90% of incidents on the first call. If an incident requires escalation, it will be escalated directly to the TTI client service desk management team in the United States. By escalating incidents directly to the client's onshore management team, TTI ensures all customer incidents will continue to be met with the same speed and accuracy as the company's onshore service desk.

"We are introducing this hybrid service desk option at the request of our clients. For any clients that want the cost savings but are unsure about moving their service desk support offshore, our 90-day baseline period provides the perfect solution," says Rachel Johnston, Director of Business Development for Turner Techtronics. "They can try the new hybrid service desk option within the contracted baseline period and decide within that timeframe if the hybrid option best fits their needs or revert to a TTI onshore-only service desk contract. This also applies to new TTI clients; we can customize our contracts to include onshore/offshore hybrid service desk solutions that meet the needs of clients with unique IT support requirements."

One of the hallmarks of Turner Techtronics has long been the way the company co-manages IT solutions alongside its clients, working as an extension of the client's business rather than a third-party vendor. By offering this new hybrid onshore/offshore managed service desk model, TTI will be able to deliver even greater flexibility and scalability to meet the very profound shifts in work culture impacting client businesses today. Moving beyond the business-as-usual paradigm will give TTI clients the ability to remain agile and leverage significant and impactful cost-savings while continuing to receive the same excellent service they have long enjoyed and come to expect from Turner Techtronics as a managed service partner.

For more than three decades, Turner Techtronics Inc. (TTI) has provided enterprise-grade co-managed IT solutions that include 24x7x365 service desk offerings, end-user computing services, and network management and monitoring services for enterprise clients. With an unmatched commitment to service excellence, TTI boasts a 90% first-call resolution rate and an average wait time of less than 30 seconds for its service desk solutions. The firm serves local, national and international clients in a host of industries and excels in tailoring its professional support offerings to the specific needs of its customers, including those in the highly specialized medical, financial and entertainment markets. As an Authorized Support Partner for prominent manufacturers such as Microsoft, Apple, Lenovo, ServiceNow and ConnectWise, TTI also offers an array of services ranging from professional staffing to asset management, desktop configuration/image management, and national depot services for equipment deployments and relocations. Turner Techtronics is a privately held firm headquartered in Burbank, California, with regional offices in New York City and Orlando, Florida. For more information, visit http://www.turnertech.com. Team Up With Turner TM

