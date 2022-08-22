Gilbane tapped to provide construction management services for Johnston Public Schools Capital Improvement Program

Capital Improvement Program will transform Johnston Public Schools into 21st century learning facilities.
JOHNSTON, R.I. (PRWEB) August 22, 2022
Gilbane Building Company has been selected by Johnston Public Schools to provide construction management at-risk services for the district's capital improvement program, which entails the construction of a new early childhood center and new elementary school, as well as the ‘like new' renovation of Johnston Senior High School.
Designed by the SLAM Collaborative, with Colliers Project Leaders serving as owner's project manager, the new early childhood facility will house all pre-K and kindergarten classes for the town of Johnston in a facility designed to nurture young learners. Similarly, the new elementary school will house grades one through four for the district, consolidating the four existing elementary facilities into one, organized into learning neighborhoods and featuring art, music, STEAM, media, physical education, and student support spaces.
As part of the program, Johnston Senior High School will undergo renovations to science rooms and upgrade spaces for academic collaboration enhancing the educational offerings at the school. Additionally, selective renovations, including essential upgrades to building systems, entryway improvements for security and aesthetics, and a complete renovation to the culinary and athletic locker room spaces will be part of the upcoming work.
"Our team is excited to partner with Town of Johnston for this important capital improvement program and help deliver the community's vision for 21st century learning facilities," said Steve Duvel, senior vice president and Rhode Island business unit leader for Gilbane. "Our proven past experience working with both Colliers and SLAM will help usher this project to completion safely, with student and community well-being remaining paramount throughout."
About Gilbane Building Company
Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 46 office locations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/gilbane_tapped_to_provide_construction_management_services_for_johnston_public_schools_capital_improvement_program/prweb18856752.htm
