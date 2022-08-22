Medrio Completes Successful Type 2 System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Examination

Medrio, a global leader in eClinical software and services used in decentralized, hybrid, and traditional clinical trials, has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 examination. The independent third-party report attests to the controls at Medrio regarding the security, availability, and confidentiality of its eClinical technology and solutions.

"The volume of data points running through our technologies has grown exponentially in recent years with the adoption of more hybrid and decentralized studies," said Fred Martin, Chief Operating Officer at Medrio. "Assuring the safety and security of our customers' data, as they navigate FDA or EMA approval, is our highest priority, so we are thrilled when industry leading assessments - whether it be SOC 2, ISO 27001, or ISO 9001:2015 - attest to our daily practices and rigor."

Medrio completed the SOC 2 Type 2 examination by implementing strict security policies and procedures that met the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services criteria. The examination process confirms that internal controls are in place and ensures they have been implemented to meet the requirements for the security, availability, and confidentiality principles.

About Medrio

Medrio is on a mission to ease complexity in today's hybrid, decentralized, and site-based clinical trials by delivering a flexible suite of eClinical technologies and services, including EDC, eCOA, ePRO, eConsent, Direct Data Capture, and Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM). Trusted by contract research organizations (CROs), sponsors, and sites across all therapeutic areas and trial phases from study startup and feasibility to post-market approval since 2005, Medrio is industry-recognized for delivering eClinical software with intuitive interfaces and time-saving "drag and drop" configurations as well as high-touch customer engagement, onboarding, and support services. Learn how they do it at http://www.medrio.com.

