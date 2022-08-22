Mount Sinai Health System Leaders James C. Tsai, Arthur Gianelli, Kristin Myers, and Alan Copperman Named to Crain's 2022 Notable Health Care Leaders List

Mount Sinai Health System today announced that Crain's New York Business Journal has named four of its leaders to its 2022 Notable Health Care Leaders list.

Mount Sinai Health System today announced that Crain's New York Business Journal has named four of its leaders to its 2022 Notable Health Care Leaders list. They are James C. Tsai, MD, President, New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai (NYEE) and Chair of Ophthalmology at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the Mount Sinai Health System; Arthur Gianelli, MBA, MPH, President, Mount Sinai Morningside, and Chief Transformation Officer at Mount Sinai Health System; Kristin Myers, MPH, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of the Health System, and Dean for Digital and Information Technology at Icahn Mount Sinai; and Alan Copperman, MD, FACOG, Vice Chair of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science at Icahn Mount Sinai, Director of the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, and Director of RMA of New York.

Crain's 2022 Notable Health Care Leaders award program honors individuals in health care who are deemed by their peers and the Crain's editorial staff to be influencing change in health care through their executive responsibility, leadership abilities, medical expertise, achievements, philanthropic endeavors, and innovation.

"Dr. James Tsai, Art Gianelli, Kristen Myers, and Dr. Alan Copperman have all contributed to Mount Sinai's success and are key drivers of innovation. Thanks to their efforts, we are able to provide the best possible health care for our patients every day. I'm immensely proud my colleagues are being recognized for their passionate and dedicated leadership across various branches of our Health System—especially after their tireless service throughout the pandemic," said Kenneth L. Davis, MD, Chief Executive Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System.

A renowned ophthalmologist, health care administrator, scholar, and educator, Dr. Tsai has earned distinction as the president of NYEE, America's first and longest-operating specialty hospital. Under Dr. Tsai's leadership, NYEE has built the largest ophthalmology residency program in the United States. While twenty-first-century health care innovations have created changes for ophthalmology, Dr. Tsai has worked to transform NYEE for the future, implementing a sustainable model of growth that preserves the institution's mission to serve the community.

As both the President of Mount Sinai Morningside and Chief Transformation Officer, Mr. Gianelli has led the transformation of Mount Sinai's organizational culture, implementing best practices and instilling key behaviors to drive improvements in patient experience. Mr. Gianelli led Mount Sinai Morningside's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, working alongside front-line workers every day and leveraging his expertise in employee engagement and process development to allow Mount Sinai Morningside to respond quickly and effectively to the pandemic.

Ms. Myers is a nationally acclaimed health care leader who is steering digital and technology transformation efforts to align and support the Mount Sinai Health System's strategic goals. Ms. Myers has optimized the department's operations and enabled the Health System to achieve digital change. Under her leadership, Mount Sinai was awarded the prestigious Health Information and Management System Society (HIMSS) 2012 Enterprise Davies Award of Excellence for its electronic record implementation to improve the quality of care and patient safety. Ms. Myers' transformation strategy enabled the health system to receive the 2021 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recognition (certified level 8) and making Newsweek's The World's Best Smart Hospitals 2021 list (ranked #1 in New York City metropolitan area, #4 globally). Most recently, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West received HIMSS Stage 7, the highest level of technology recognition.

Dr. Copperman has been recognized by Crain's for his contributions to advancing Mount Sinai's efforts to promote successful, inclusive, and efficient access to fertility treatment. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, he helped inform and educate the community and participated in local and national policy decisions to help patients safely return to fertility treatment. Dr. Copperman was a senior author of the landmark study published in Obstetrics & Gynecology (the Green Journal) showing that vaccination against COVID-19 did not affect fertility outcomes in patients undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF). Over his 29-year career at Mount Sinai, Dr. Copperman has served as mentor and educator to countless students, residents, and fellows in the field of reproductive endocrinology. As Vice Chair of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Science, he has pursued scientific discovery in reproductive genomics and data-driven medicine, and overseen the delivery of high quality IVF care throughout the Mount Sinai Health System and beyond.

This year's honorees are profiled in the August 22 issue of Crain's New York Business and online here.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with more than 43,000 employees working across eight hospitals, over 400 outpatient practices, nearly 300 labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time — discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients' medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 7,300 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 joint-venture outpatient surgery centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers. We are consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals, receiving high "Honor Roll" status, and are highly ranked: No. 1 in Geriatrics and top 20 in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Neurology/Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology/Lung Surgery, Rehabilitation, and Urology. New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked No. 12 in Ophthalmology. U.S. News & World Report's "Best Children's Hospitals" ranks Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital among the country's best in several pediatric specialties. The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: It is consistently ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report's "Best Medical Schools," aligned with a U.S. News & World Report "Honor Roll" Hospital, and top 20 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding and top 5 in the nation for numerous basic and clinical research areas. Newsweek's "The World's Best Smart Hospitals" ranks The Mount Sinai Hospital as No. 1 in New York and in the top five globally, and Mount Sinai Morningside in the top 20 globally. For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

