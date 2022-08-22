Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Class Action Lawsuit, Against The Neighborhood House Association, for Allegedly Failing to Provide Meal and Rest Breaks

The Neighborhood House Association allegedly violated the California Labor Code by failing to provide employees with legally required meal and rest periods, which allegedly resulted in inaccurate wage statements.
The San Diego employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against The Neighborhood House Association alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against The Neighborhood House Association is currently pending in the San Diego County Superior Court, Case No. 37-2022-00030106-CU-OE-CTL. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.
According to the lawsuit filed, The Neighborhood House Association allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse employees for required expenses, (f) failed to provide wages when due, and (g) failed to pay sick pay wages, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections §§ 201-204, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.
The Complaint alleges Defendant failed to fully relieve Plaintiff for her legally required thirty (30) minute meals breaks. Employees were also allegedly required, from time to time, to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided the legally required ten (10) minute rest periods. The California Supreme Court defines off-duty rest periods as the time during which an employee is relieved from all work-related duties and free from employer control.
Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is a labor law firm with law offices located in San Diego County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County, Orange County and San Francisco County. The firm has a statewide practice of representing employees on a contingency basis for violations involving unpaid wages, overtime pay, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination and other types of illegal workplace conduct.
