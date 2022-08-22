Huminos Partners with uExcelerate to offer OKRs consulting to its clients.

Huminos, a leading provider of OKRs (Objectives and Key Results) software, has partnered with uExcelerate to offer OKRs consulting to its clients. The partnership will allow Huminos' clients to receive expert advice on setting and achieving their business objectives through the use of OKRs.

Huminos and uExcelerate are both passionate about providing tailored, on-demand services that helps companies implement OKRs. Through this collaboration, both companies will be able to offer more comprehensive solutions to businesses looking for growth through OKRs. The combined offerings will include everything from working closely with clients to guide them through all aspects of OKRs preparation and enable Huminos to make their product more accessible than ever before.

"We are excited to partner with uExcelerate and bring their deep expertise in OKRs consulting to our clients," said Sunder Nookala, Co-Founder & CEO of Huminos and a 2x SaaS entrepreneur with 23 years of experience in the HR Tech Space. "Using OKRs can help businesses achieve their goals and improve their performance, and we're looking forward to helping our clients reach their growth plans," he added.

According to research, when implemented correctly, OKRs can improve clarity of purpose, team alignment, and employee engagement. Both uExcelerate and Huminos are looking forward to helping companies achieve these benefits.

This partnership will allow companies to have access to Huminos' software as well as uExcelerate's pool of OKR coaches with expertise in consulting companies on setting Company OKRs, Leadership OKRs, vertical & horizontal alignment, cascading OKR culture, OKR workshops for line managers and more.

According to the CEO of Huminos, this partnership is about helping companies grow and reach their full potential. He also stated that "uExcelerate is the perfect partner for us because they share our commitment to customer success and have a deep expertise in coaching, a large pool of expert coaches with a deep understanding of how OKRs can improve company performance."

"We strive for simplicity across our service; we understand that each company has its own priorities and culture so we will work out a strategy which best suits them" said Amit Kumar, Founder & CEO of uExcelerate. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the team at Huminos and look forward to seeing the success that this partnership brings." he added.

About Huminos

Huminos is a comprehensive OKR and Growth Culture software that helps your employees to achieve impactful outcomes, even if they are working remotely. Huminos helps you to:

1. Aspire for growth with OKRs and align your people

2. Inspire your people continuously with an engaging growth culture of conversations, coaching and celebrations

3. Measure growth & culture – continuously, reflect & calibrate your people's performance.

Visit https://huminos.com to learn more about Huminos.

About uExcelerate

uExcelerate is a SaaS platform enabling organizations to scale coaching making personalized leadership development program effective for employees by connecting them to the right fit Coach.

Visit https://uexcelerate.com to learn more about uExcelerate.

Media Inquiry:

public.relations@huminos.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/huminos_partners_with_uexcelerate_to_offer_okrs_consulting_to_its_clients/prweb18856314.htm