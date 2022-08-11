T3 Sixty to host the first T3 Tech Summit in Southern California

Chief technology officers, chief marketing officers, and other tech-forward brokerage industry leaders will meet this fall for this new event from T3 Sixty

T3 Sixty, the residential real estate brokerage industry's leading management consulting and research firm, is hosting the T3 Tech Summit this fall. Held on Oct. 31 - Nov. 2 in Southern California at the VEA Newport Beach, the event will offer a collaborative learning environment for those who make their company's technology decisions.

The T3 Tech Summit will give an audience and provide a forum to technology leaders from brokerage and franchise companies, as well as multiple listing systems.

"The T3 Tech Summit will bring together real estate brokerage, MLS, and technology thought leaders into one room," said T3 Sixty Senior Vice President of Technology Travis Saxton. "Our goal is to provide CTOs, CMOs and other executives an event where they can learn about emerging and leading technology solutions, and openly engage with peers who understand the specific and current challenges and opportunities in the real estate brokerage industry."

Redefining Trade Fairs and Expos

The T3 Tech Summit is built around 12 immersive experiences, called the Real Estate Experience Rooms. Each Room will center on an important industry technology topic — including sphere marketing, the homeowner technology journey and social media— and attendees can interact with subject matter experts, technology platforms, and hand-selected tech partners to learn about how brokerages and real estate agents are navigating each area in their business today.

"The traditional trade show with tabletops and trinkets needed a re-think. The progressive new way is like SXSW Interactive, that creates more engagement and enthusiasm for what is possible. By building on successful experiential technology events, this education-first approach to technology will enrich and make technology relationships more valuable and higher return, "said T3 Sixty President and CEO Jack Miller.

The event also includes a private reception, dedicated time for attendees to meaningfully connect and problem-solve, and a "Tech Tank" pitch contest where promising proptech startups will compete for a chance for a grand prize and industry recognition.

Overall, the event will offer an experience tailored to the executives tasked with making technology decisions for their companies.

"Due to the pace of change and the number of technology platforms available, the residential brokerage industry often struggles with learning and applying new technology in meaningful ways. This fall, we will provide technology leaders with the information and discussions they need to make grounded, intelligent decisions for their businesses," said Saxton.

About T3 Sixty

T3 Sixty is the leading management consultancy in the residential real estate industry with business units in brokerage, technology, mergers and acquisitions, and organized real estate. The group also provides extensive research and reports, executive search and event management services. For more information, visit t3sixty.com.

