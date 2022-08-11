Accretive Announces the Acquisition of Platinum Worksite Benefits

Wholesale Insurance Agency Expands Operations in Massachusetts
Accretive Insurance Solutions, a nationwide collection of leading independent, niche-focused specialty and wholesale insurance providers and administrators, is proud to announce that Platinum Worksite Benefits Insurance Agency, Inc. has joined the Accretive group of companies. Based in Hopkinton, MA., Platinum Worksite Benefits Insurance Agency will remain under the operational leadership of John Gray.
Sean Smith, CEO of Accretive, stated, "we are excited that the Platinum Worksite Benefits team has joined us. They are experts in the employee benefits industry and bring with them a level of customer service and customization that aligns perfectly with our values at Accretive."
Platinum Worksite Benefits has a 20-year reputation of providing superior benefits communication strategies to employers, helping to maximize the value of benefits offered to their employees.
David Wetzler, Executive Vice President, Employee Benefits at Accretive, explained, "communications and education of voluntary benefits offerings, and other benefits-related information, is critical to recruitment and retention efforts for our clients. Platinum Worksite Benefits is an incredibly valuable addition to the Accretive offering and will certainly positively impact Accretive firm customers."
John Gray, President of Platinum Worksite Benefits, commented, "we are excited about this next chapter in our firm's history. Joining Accretive opens up more markets to our team and allows us to positively impact a broader base of clients across the country."
Since its inception, Platinum Worksite Benefits has provided voluntary benefits and an array of supplemental offerings, including flex plan communications and group insurance beneficiary collections. These types of benefits offerings are valuable recruitment and retention tools for employers, which can be added to a benefits program at little or no cost to the employer.
About Accretive
Accretive was established in January 2022 with the mission of facilitating growth and innovation in the wholesale and specialty insurance market. With a leadership team of industry-recognized innovators, Accretive organizations have an established track record of building ground-up solutions, differentiated product delivery, and industry specialization. For more information about Accretive, please email info@accretive-ins.com or visit http://www.accretive-ins.com.
