Rentec Direct Introduces New Live Training for Property Management Clients

Weekly webinar helps new users get started with Rentec Direct's comprehensive property management software
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (PRWEB) August 11, 2022
Rentec Direct, the industry-leading property management software company, has introduced a new live training program offered for free to its landlord and property management clients. The new service is designed to help new users make the most of Rentec Direct's property management software by outlining important features, sharing tips to streamline workflow and answering live client questions.
"We have intentionally built customer service and client experience into the core values of our company," said Nathan Miller, Founder and President of Rentec Direct. "Our customer service is truly what sets us apart from our competitors, and our software is consistently rated one of the easiest-to-learn solutions by real estate professionals. We want to set all of our clients up for success, and we hope this free training service will help uncover the tools and features that will elevate rental business operations."
All new Rentec Direct clients are invited to join the free training session to meet their software support team and learn the ins and outs of the software platform. The live training sessions take place in a webinar format and are offered at 10:00 a.m. PST every Wednesday. Trainings are hosted by Sha Lamberg from Rentec Direct's client experience team, who has nearly a decade of sales and customer support experience and has spent years working within the Rentec Direct software platform. Client questions will be answered in real-time and each webinar will be recorded for clients to access at any time.
These webinars expand on the already extensive free training and support already available to Rentec Direct clients. To learn more, visit: https://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/rentec-direct-introduces-new-client-webinar.
About Rentec Direct
Rentec Direct offers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, one of the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication networks, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2022 American Business Awards®, named a SaaS Company of the Year in the 2022 American Best in Business Awards, was named one of the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2021 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for five years in a row. http://www.rentecdirect.com
