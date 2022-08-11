Feed Media Group Triples Music Streams in First Half of 2022 as it Expands to Power New Apps in Fitness, Wellness, AI and Gaming

Feed Media Group (FMG), the leading Music as a Service [MaaS] software platform, announced today that during the first half of 2022 the company increased the number of songs streamed on behalf of its business clients by 3X. The company also announced today that it has named veteran technology executive Roxy Kellogg Vice President of Product at the company.
Feed Media Group (FMG), the leading Music as a Service [MaaS] software platform, announced today that during the first half of 2022 the company increased the number of songs streamed on behalf of its business clients by 3X. The growth is driven by integrations with new apps, increased usage amongst digital fitness customers, and expansion into international markets.
With over 5 million apps in app stores and only a small fraction that license popular music, there is enormous growth potential for Music as a Service solutions that provide APIs and SDKs for developers to easily integrate commercial music into their apps. FMG is the leading MaaS solution for the digital fitness and wellness industries, powering music for over 50 of the leading fitness and wellness apps including Tonal, Mirror, Future, Sworkit and Nautilus. FMG released new data this year that showed that users of fitness apps that listened to FMG-powered music solution, Feed.fm, while working out had 3x higher average session times and 1.7x higher 90-day customer retention than users that did not listen to music.
FMG also provided music for a wide range of innovative apps that launched in the last year, including Intuition Robotics, which debuted its ElliQ Eldercare robot that provides seniors a personal sidekick for healthier, happier aging and MoveWorld, a mobile app that harnesses the power of AI to gamify fitness activities. Additionally, FMG announced international expansion this year, launching in Canada and Australia, with the United Kingdom to follow.
"The power of music to help drive success for our diverse client base has never been more evident," said Lauren Pufpaf, COO FMG. "The landscape of music listening changes constantly and the ease-of-use of our platform has helped drive innovation across a range of new industries this year, which fuels growth for our platform."
FMG also announced today that it has named veteran technology executive Roxy Kellogg Vice President of Product at the company. In her new role, Mrs. Kellogg will chart the product development strategy and execution for FMG.
"As we continue to innovate for our clients, Roxy's experience in designing and scaling technology solutions for high-growth organizations is the perfect fit for our next stage of growth and we're elated to have her on the team," said Ms. Pufpaf.
Mrs. Kellogg comes to FMG from Lyft, where she was Product Lead on the Driver Growth team. She has previously held growth product roles at JUUL, StubHub, and Zynga.
"Feed Media Group is powering the delivery of curated music for some of the biggest brands in the world," said Mrs. Kellogg. "I am so excited to be working with the team at FMG to build the next generation of products to help companies leverage the power of music to drive growth for their businesses."
About Feed Media Group
Feed Media Group is for businesses that need licensed popular music to create the most engaging customer experiences in their digital apps and physical spaces. Unlike navigating complex, time-consuming negotiations with music labels and publishers, Feed Media Group's proprietary streaming platform and SDKs deliver pre-cleared music—compiled by the industry's best curators—complete with user analytics, payments to rights holders, and legal indemnification for our customers. Feed.fm powers music for the world's leading brands including American Eagle Outfitters, Mayo Clinic, Mirror, Nautilus and Tonal; and up-and-coming startups use Adaptr to create unique music-based experiences. Our music partners include WMG, ADA, eOne, A-Train Entertainment, Vio Distribution and Insomniac and publishers including Warner Chappell, Kobalt, BMG, The Royalty Network, Southern Music (peer), MCPS and Audiam. Learn more at Feed Media Group.
