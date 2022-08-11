The Surefire Group Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 179, Veteran Owned, Home Health Care, Title Insurance, Real Estate Brokerages, Mortgage Brokerages

Joseph McCabe is an Entrepreneur from Philadelphia. He is the CEO of The Surefire Group, which has interests in multiple real estate brokerages, Mortgage companies, insurance companies, and over 80 real assets. For the 1st Time, The Surefire Group Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 179

Today, Inc. revealed that The Surefire Group is No. 179 on its annual Inc. 5000 list and #4 in Philadelphia Overall, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Joseph McCabe is an Entrepreneur from Philadelphia. He is the CEO and Founder of The Surefire Group, which has interests in multiple real estate brokerages, Mortgage companies, insurance companies, and over 80 real assets. The Surefire Group Made the INC 5000 List for 2022 and is considered one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States. Joseph is also a managing partner in multiple home care agencies, and assisted living facilities, spanning the nation. Joseph has many LP investments in Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare sectors. He's a proud veteran of the US Army Military Police Corps a Philadelphia native, graduating from Father Judge High School and attending Pennsylvania State University, and graduating from Cabrini College. He is a founding member of the National Museum of the Army at Fort Belvoir, VA, a Founding Partner of R360, and the Co-Chair of R360's Rising Leaders Committee. Joe is the author of ‘Maintain Your Gear' an entrepreneurial, self-help, guide. Joseph is an IFR-rated private pilot and leases an airplane to a flight school in Philadelphia. Joe enjoys traveling with his wife, collecting historic American art, flying, and powerlifting.

'Maintain Your Gear' is available in all book stores starting January of 2023. It's a self-help bible and leadership guide focused on ownership and persistence. Do you want to learn the mentality used to grow your business with an unlimited mindset and fearless potential? This book will teach and guide you with invaluable lessons and strategies to not only achieve but exceed your goals! You will get an inside view of what has made me successful, raw and unfiltered. Success is not about winning a race, it's about maintaining the stamina to continue persevering and being loyal to your partners, clients, and employees over the course of time. I openly share tips, actionable tools, and lessons on the processes and strategies I've implemented over the years to not only grow my business but also build a team I view as family. I truly hope you not only enjoy, but also find life-changing financial and interpersonal benefits from the information contained in this book.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

HOW CAN WE HELP EACH OTHER?

"The Surefire Group (SFG) is always looking for Joint Venture Opportunities to help real estate brokers make money in title insurance or mortgage brokering. Keystone State Abstract, a division of SFG prides itself on setting up successful RESPA-compliant title joint ventures; partnering with large real estate teams, lenders, and brokerages throughout the country, with our roots starting primarily in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Florida. We are most successful working with real estate brokerages and Teams doing at least 75 Million in Buyer Side Volume. Our Philadelphia and New Jersey-based real estate brokerages are always looking for great agents who want the most competitive splits. Our Home Health Care Division is raising a 30 million dollar fund as well as always looking for non-medical home care companies to acquire nationwide. We are always looking for opportunities and always happy to talk more and collaborate on your projects." Joseph McCabe, CEO The Surefire Group

More about INC 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/MM/prweb18836928.htm