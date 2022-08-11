Experts Urge Electronic Communications Policy Review to Improve Compliance and Reduce Risk

NYC area compliance expert cites the risks of unstructured data and privacy laws and presents the elements and benefits of effective ePolicy—in a new article from Messaging Architects

Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and compliance expert, asserts the need for businesses to conduct an electronic communications policy or ePolicy review in a new article. The informative article first identifies the elements of an effective ePolicy, including retention, encryption, email, and acceptable use policies.

The author then discusses the benefits of a well-crafted ePolicy, including improved compliance, legal protections, and enhanced email security and productivity. He then reviews how automating ePolicies improves compliance and pinpoints the need for ongoing regular ePolicy reviews.

"The unstructured data generated by email, virtual meetings, and messaging become a significant liability without effective data governance," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "A comprehensive electronic communications policy helps reduce risk."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Electronic Communications Policy Review Improves Compliance and Reduces Risk."

Elements of an Effective Electronic Communications Policy

"An electronic communications policy, or ePolicy, can include both written guidelines and the technology that enforces the guidelines. For instance, the written policy may prohibit including sensitive personal or financial information in email messages. Administrators can then define email rules in the system that monitor for sensitive information and prevent improper sharing."

Benefits of a Well-crafted ePolicy

"Perhaps most importantly, ePolicies improve regulatory compliance and provide a defensible position in the event of litigation. Policies help to ensure data protection, proper retention, and adherence to privacy mandates. Also, a properly enforced policy reduces the threat of legal action."

Automating ePolicies Improves Compliance

"Relying on employees to remember and follow policies sets the organization up for failure. Fortunately, the industry provides several excellent tools for automating policies. For instance, Microsoft Purview includes tools for labeling sensitive data, monitoring for sharing violations and control the data lifecycle."

Not Once and Done

"ePolicies require regular review if they are to retain their effectiveness. Communications technologies change rapidly. For instance, the move to remote and hybrid work environments resulted in an expansion of the tools used to message, meet, and collaborate. Policies need to adjust to reflect new methods of communicating."

ePolicy Expertise

The experienced consultants at Messaging Architects include both technology experts and skilled legal resources. They help organizations implement best practices for crafting new ePolicies as well as reviewing existing policies. This includes understanding regulations, including necessary policy elements, and automating ePolicies with the right tools.

