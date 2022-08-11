Preparing and Aligning Your Biotech Organization for Commercial Success, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about preparing and aligning your biotech company for commercial success. Attendees will learn how applying a commercial lens from the outset can help companies stay on course and enhance commercial viability. The featured speaker will discuss the key questions to consider when determining if your organization is aligned for commercial success.
TORONTO (PRWEB) August 11, 2022
An emerging biotech company clearly relies on its scientific prowess to develop an asset that can be efficacious. Throughout development, this scientific "weight" is valuable but too often, promising science is unable to overcome underfunded and under-planned commercial strategy. As emerging biotech companies find the right path to commercialization for their organization, there are key questions to consider when determining if your organization is aligned for commercial success, including:
- Are company goals achievable when transitioning to a commercial organization?
- Is the organization making the right decisions regarding commercial investment?
- Is the Board and C-suite able to lead the organization to a commercial mindset?
- Applying a commercial lens from the outset can help companies stay on course and enhance commercial viability.
Register for this webinar to learn more about preparing and aligning your company for commercial success.
Join Lee Taurman, SVP, Full-Service Commercial, Syneos Health®; John Dillman, Chief Commercial Officer, VBI Vaccines; and Brian Johnson, Chief Commercial Officer, Novan, for the live webinar on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Preparing and Aligning Your Biotech Organization for Commercial Success.
ABOUT SYNEOS HEALTH
Syneos Health® SYNH is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization purpose-built to accelerate customer success. We lead with a product development mindset, strategically blending clinical development, medical affairs, and commercial capabilities to address modern market realities.
To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Contact:
Vera Kovacevic
Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371
Email: vkovacevic@xtalks.com
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/preparing_and_aligning_your_biotech_organization_for_commercial_success_upcoming_webinar_hosted_by_xtalks/prweb18838449.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
