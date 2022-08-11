Brain Metastases – Challenges of Developing Clinically Relevant Preclinical Models, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the role of the blood-brain barrier (BBB) in anticancer drug delivery. Attendees will learn about aggressive metastases in the central nervous system (CNS) and the effectiveness of current therapies. The featured speaker will discuss the progress in developing specific models to study metastatic cancers like triple-negative breast cancer, melanomas and lung cancer. The speaker will also discuss how optimizing these models should improve the clinical impact by understanding the biology of aggressive metastatic tumors in patients. Attendees will learn about the selection of metastatic brain cells in murine models and about genetically engineered mouse models.
The metastasis of certain systemic cancers to the brain poses a significant challenge to oncologists and patients alike. Several key modulators in the hostile brain tumor microenvironment promote cancer cell proliferation, apoptosis, metabolism, growth factor signaling, migration and invasion. There is a growing need to understand brain metastases.
The complexity of the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and lack of effective targeted drugs that penetrate BBB is the greatest challenge in treating brain metastases. Consequently, many researchers are experimenting with various in vitro and in vivo models of brain metastases to better understand how these cancers migrate to the brain, and what type of therapeutic molecules penetrate the BBB to reach brain tumor cells.
In this webinar, the featured speaker discusses few of these preclinical models that might impact the clinical development of metastatic brain tumor-specific anticancer drugs.
Join this webinar to learn about the challenges for developing clinically relevant preclinical models for brain cancer.
Join Dr. Nagendra Ningaraj, Global Senior Director of Scientific Affairs, Aragen Life Sciences, USA, for the live webinar on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Brain Metastases – Challenges of Developing Clinically Relevant Preclinical Models.
