Morgan Lewis Enhances Their Relativity Environment with Lineal Amplify

Morgan Lewis selects Amplify to power their Relativity offering improving their chat capabilities, privilege document identification, image classification, threading analysis, workflow tracking and defensibility, and enhancing their development team with Amplify's rapid solution development suite.
DALLAS (PRWEB) August 11, 2022
The Morgan Lewis eData group, the industry's leading law firm supplier of advanced discovery solutions, has selected Lineal Amplify to drive greater efficiencies for their Relativity offering. Lineal's Amplify is a practitioner-designed, Ai-based suite of Relativity-integrated solutions consisting of three core elements: applications designed to speed and provide better insights to the discovery process, a workflow solution providing better tracking of case team decisions and key documentation, and a rapid solution development suite. Amplify empowers clients to run, track, and templatize processes, independent of service providers, and operate Lineal's innovation award-winning applications such as ChatCraft, PrivFinder, Snippets, LTAi threading and Bot Detector.
"Morgan Lewis has always been focused on finding innovative solutions for their clients' data challenges, and we're happy to help them with this quest," said Damon Goduto, partner at Lineal. "Tess Blair is a pioneer in the legal technology space, and it's an honor when she sees value in what we're building."
Lineal CTO, Kit Mackie said, "after leading the development of Relativity and NexLP Story Engine, at Lineal I work directly with our clients to understand their needs and goals. Amplify is the culmination of those discussions and I'm very proud of what we have released. And when a firm like Morgan Lewis sees the value of supercharging their Relativity environment, it's added validation."
Benefits of Lineal Amplify:
- ChatCraft displays chats in Relativity like chats, and allows for individual message tagging and productions, speeding review and productions of chat and collaboration data
- PrivFinder utilizes communication data analysis to quickly identify likely privileged documents
- Snippets shows context around keyword hits, allowing for a fast-paced review
- Bot Detector flags automated communications for quick data culling
- LTAi Threading suppresses 15% more communication data than traditional threading and allows for continuous data loads
- Lineal Images classifies every image in the Relativity workspace for bulk tagging
- Workflow Driver allows designing, running, and reporting on any process right within Relativity
- Immediately answers the question, "Why didn't we produce those eight documents three years ago?"
About Lineal – Lineal (http://www.lineal.com), is a legal data services organization leveraging AI and process-driven workflows to solve information governance, discovery, privacy, compliance, DSAR, conversion, and cyber issues for law firms and corporations. Headquartered in Dallas, and with offices throughout the North and South Americas, Europe, and Asia, Lineal has been delivering pioneering solutions since 2009.
Learn more on our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/MM/prweb18834956.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.