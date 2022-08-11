Knorex Recognized for Digital Marketing Innovation in 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Honors Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced that it has selected Knorex as winner of the "Best Remarketing Platform" award in the fifth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program, recognizing the breakthrough Knorex XPO platform, a next generation digital marketing operating system (OS).

Knorex XPO features a complete suite of capabilities for marketers to fully self-operate, build ads, launch, optimize and measure campaigns across various marketing channels all within a single unified platform to simplify global, real-time personalized online marketing.

The platform enables users to reach to the broadest advertising channels with deep integration to leading advertising platforms such as, Facebook and Google. Additionally, Knorex XPO provides extensive use of AI/ML for automation and optimization, supported by over a decade of R&D and proven delivery of digital marketing performance to leading corporations in the US and Asia-Pacific.

"Universal Marketing™ refers to our vision where marketers, becoming channel and device agnostic, can easily reach and communicate their messages to anyone in a timely and engaging way. We strive to create products and solutions for marketers to connect with the right audience in all corners of the world," said Wilson Chandra, Managing Director at Knorex. "Having a unique combination of attributes allows us to achieve 50% more audience and media coverage in terms of depth and breadth for real-time, global targeting; 20% increase in results and performance based on actual success cases with customers; and 33% improved productivity and cost reduction via a single platform."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

"While the advent of Programmatic Advertising has prompted marketers to shift their focus to selecting branded media that engages with the right individuals, too many options typically causes confusion, making it hard to focus on quality engagement," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "The industry has rarely seen a single unified marketing OS Platform that covers all leading media channels - search, social, display, video, CTV/OTT, and more. Congratulations to Knorex on delivering that breakthrough OS and being our choice for a well-deserved 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Award."

The ability to deploy an AI-Powered Automation across the platform for optimization and proper recommendation is based upon live data that has been accumulated and trained for years in order to deliver optimal results. Additionally, with Knorex XPO's Unified Reporting and Feedback Loop, data is fed back to close the loop and enable cross-channel optimization and execution to reduce budget wastage, increase efficiency and return on investment.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

About Knorex

Knorex provides a universal marketing cloud platform that enables ad buyers to advertise across the social, search, OTT/CTV, video, display, native, to deliver highly personalized marketing messages to the target audience in an automated way, powered by machine learning. Underpinned by a multi-layered data-driven approach, XPO simplifies end-to-end digital marketing execution and optimization of marketing campaigns, while delivering measurable performance. Learn more at knorex.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/knorex_recognized_for_digital_marketing_innovation_in_2022_martech_breakthrough_awards_program/prweb18839137.htm