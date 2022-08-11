Theorem Recognized for Performance Marketing Innovation in 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Honors Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced that Theorem Inc., a flexible full-service digital marketing solutions provider, a leader in agile, full-stack innovation, engineering, and design that helps major enterprises achieve strategic digital transformation, has been selected for the "Best Performance Marketing Company" award in the fifth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program. Theorem previously won the "Best Overall Content Marketing Company" MarTech Breakthrough award in 2021.

Theorem helps brands future-proof their digital experiences by providing flexible, full service marketing solutions that save time, drive efficiency, acquire customers and increase customer lifetime value.The company offers deep expertise in marketing cloud, data analytics, tech development, automation, media and other key areas of digital marketing. Theorem provides programmatic media, creative, CRM, and data services to create all-encompassing digital marketing campaigns at scale. The company also enables strategic partnerships with powerful platforms including Salesforce, Campaign Monitor, Liveclicker, Linkedin, and more.

The company's delivery teams formulate, execute, and optimize campaigns from ideation and systems integration to reporting and auditing. Theorem's agile approach combines deep strategic insights and technical expertise with process automation and efficient campaign implementation. The company's solutions are highly scalable and flexible, thus supporting organizations as they grow while providing guidance in fast-evolving market conditions.

"We're honored to once again be recognized in the prestigious MarTech Breakthrough Awards program," said Jay Kulkarni, Theorem's Founder and CEO. "We remain focused on delivering results and solving our clients' challenges with exceptional digital marketing campaigns. We strive to strengthen brands and build stronger relationships between organizations and their audiences. As a result, our clients enjoy rising click-through rates, engagement, and ultimately revenues. Digital marketing will continue to evolve and we will continue to implement the best strategies, practices, and solutions to maximize outcomes for our clients."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology-related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

"Theorem helps companies navigate the complicated digital marketing environment, building and implementing world-class digital campaigns that produce results," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Digital marketing offers tremendous opportunities, but designing and implementing effective, efficient campaigns remains a challenge. Theorem's hands-on approach and end-to-end solutions put their clients in a position to succeed. We congratulate Theorem for winning the "Best Performance Marketing Company" Award for 2022."

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

About Theorem

Founded in 2002, Theorem creates, delivers and optimizes digital marketing campaigns for some of the world's most successful brands. By offering scaled technology, media, operations, marketing, CRM, and creative solutions under one roof, Theorem can provide flexible, full-service marketing solutions to their clients. Theorem's consultancy teams and operational expertise helps brands simplify, streamline and automate complex digital tasks. This value exchange saves clients time, reduces their costs, and increases their revenue. For more information, visit theoreminc.net.

