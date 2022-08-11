Douglas County bid opportunities on the Georgia Purchasing Group

Douglas County announced it has joined the Georgia Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the system.

Douglas County announced it has joined the Georgia Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the system. Bidnet Direct's Georgia Purchasing Group connects 24 participating agencies from across Georgia to a large vendor pool and streamlines the bid and vendor management process. Douglas County invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/georgia/douglascounty.

Douglas County joined the purchasing group in June. Douglas County will utilize the system to streamline the purchasing process including bid management, bid distribution and vendor relations. The Georgia Purchasing Group is a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities and provides local Georgia government agencies the tools needed to minimize costs and save time throughout the purchasing process.

Before joining the system, Douglas County was distributing bids and managing the procurement process manually. The traditional, "paper" procurement process is being replaced by local government agencies throughout Georgia. In joining the Georgia Purchasing Group, Douglas County looks to save time, reach out to more vendors automatically and achieve cost savings over the traditional paper-based bid process.

The Georgia Purchasing Group expands an agency's vendor pool and enhances vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. In addition to the existing vendors on the Georgia Purchasing Group, all vendors looking to do business with Douglas County can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/georgia/douglascounty. Douglas County invites all interested bidders to register today.

Registered vendors can access all open bids, related documents and files, additional addendum and award information. In addition, the Georgia Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts. Registered vendors have access to not only Douglas County bid opportunities, but all participating agency bids.

"Our valued vendors can now save time and paper. Plus, they not only have direct access to our open bids, but those from other agencies throughout the state. We invite all of our current vendors to register on the Georgia Purchasing Group to start receiving business opportunities," stated LaTonya Ammons, Director of Procurement of Douglas County.

Vendors may register on the Georgia Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/georgia/douglascounty. Bidnet Direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.

Other local Georgia government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Georgia Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About Douglas County:

Douglas County is a county located in the north central portion of the U.S. state of Georgia. As of the 2010 U.S. Census, the population was 132,403, having nearly doubled since 1990. The county seat is Douglasville.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Georgia Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/douglas_county_bid_opportunities_on_the_georgia_purchasing_group/prweb18829645.htm