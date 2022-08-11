Digital Turbine Receives "AdTech Innovation Award" From MarTech Breakthrough

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced that Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS has been selected as the winner of the "AdTech Innovation Award" in the fifth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.

"People are doing more than ever on their smartphones and brands need to be able to optimize their end-to-end mobile advertising experience, removing friction and delivering a better return for their customers," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Advertisers benefit from quickly scaling user acquisition, which in turn produces greater revenues – and Digital Turbine delivers breakthrough solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and other third parties that enables them to effectively monetize mobile content. Congratulations on being our choice for the ‘AdTech Innovation Award.'"

Digital Turbine helps its clients and partners reach new audiences and acquire mobile users through its independent DT Growth platform that features its proprietary Ignite technology. Through partnerships with top mobile operators and OEMs Digital Turbine integrates its Ignite software on Android devices enabling app placements and recommendations in a secure environment where ad fraud is greatly reduced.

"It is an honor to receive this award from MarTech Breakthrough, underscoring our achievement of being the third-largest source of app installs behind the App and Play Stores. We're here to help companies achieve large-scale growth milestones - and I'm so proud our team is able to do it at the highest level," said Digital Turbine's Senior Vice President Of Global Sales, Michael Wong. "We've helped TikTok as their preferred distributor of mobile device preloads for more than two years. We are also working with Google in a multi-year strategic partnership that accelerates our product and growth strategy to support the Android ecosystem by enabling nearly a billion devices with intelligent app discovery."

Digital Turbine has pioneered advanced algorithms that help to monitor and track performance, as well as highlight any potential fraudulent activities, to ensure the validity of any activations via preloads. Further, Digital Turbine and their partners have strict testing and quality assurance parameters to verify all preloaded apps are free of stealth technologies that might contribute to fraud.

In addition to its Growth platform, Digital Turbine also offers a full suite of monetization tools for app developers in its DT Monetization product suite, including Exchange, Offer Wall, and FairBid mediation. Brand awareness advertisers can also take advantage of Digital Turbine's incredible scale to reach consumers through DT Reach.

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

Digital Turbine APPS powers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world's leading telcos, advertisers and publishers. Its end-to-end platform uniquely simplifies the ability to supercharge awareness, acquisition and monetization — connecting Digital Turbine's partners to more consumers, in more ways, across more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world. digitalturbine.com

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

