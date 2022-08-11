KnowBe4 Honored As Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2022 Stevie Awards For Great Employers

KnowBe4 has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Talent Acquisition Team of the Year category in the seventh annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

Winners of the awards, named the Stevies from the Greek word meaning "crowned," will be recognized during a gala awards dinner on Saturday, September 17 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

More than 950 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 26 nations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories, including Achievement in Workplace Safety & Compliance, Employer of the Year, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year, Human Resources Team of the Year, Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year among others. KnowBe4 was nominated in the Talent Acquisition Team of the Year category for Great Employers.

"KnowBe4 is thrilled to be a recipient of a Gold Stevie Award for our incredible talent acquisition team," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "Our team works passionately to provide the best onboarding and industry-leading employee experience to all new employees and that is reflected in the continuous positive feedback we receive. We are proud to be recognized and acknowledged for our exceptional onboarding process not only at our headquarters but also virtually and at our multiple offices around the world."

More than 100 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners. Winners in the Employer of the Year categories were determined by a unique blending of the ratings of the professional judges and more than 80,000 public votes.

"We congratulate all of the winners in the seventh edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and we look forward to celebrating them in Las Vegas on September 17, our first awards banquet since 2019," said Stevies president Maggie Miller.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 52,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/knowbe4_honored_as_gold_stevie_award_winner_in_2022_stevie_awards_for_great_employers/prweb18839122.htm