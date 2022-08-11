W. David Ellrich, Founder of Leading Forensic Accounting Firm, Retires

Dave worked on some of the biggest and most interesting litigation cases and divorces, with some of the most notable lawyers in the country.

Ellrich, Neal, Smith & Stohlman, P.A., one of the leading forensic accounting firms in South Florida, announced the recent retirement of its leader, W. David "Dave" Ellrich, CPA, CFE, CVA, ABV, MAFF, ASA, CFF. Dave helped shaped the litigation and forensic accounting industry as trailblazer in the 1980's, cultivating a standard for success for all who followed his storied career.

Dave worked on some of the biggest and most interesting litigation cases and divorces, with some of the most notable lawyers in the country. His ability to communicate financial issues in a case to the trier of fact was superior to anyone else in the industry. He was an arbitrator, an IRS instructor, led Practicing CPA seminars, served as an expert witness in Federal District Court and State Circuit Court, and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants, American Society of Appraisers, Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, and the National Association of Certified Valuation Analysts. Dave's road to success was paved by unmatched expertise, hard work, and a passion for forensic accounting with integrity.

Dave graduated Florida State University in 1973 with a degree in accounting and continued his education with a Masters in Accounting. He also completed advanced training in Financial Investigative Techniques as well as law enforcement related areas through the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. He worked for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) as an Internal Revenue Agent in the U.S. Treasury from 1974 to 1978.

Ellrich & Co., CPAs, currently Ellrich, Neal, Smith & Stohlman, P.A., was founded by Dave in 1981, eventually merging the company with his wife in 1988. He led the organization for 40 years, creating one of the most sought-after, prominent forensic accounting firms in the state.

Dave is a husband, a father, and a grandfather. He still serves as a mentor for everyone at Ellrich, Neal, Smith & Stohlman, P.A., embodying what it means to pursue passions and do truly great work with integrity and credibility each step of the way.

Matthew C. Smith, Co-Managing Shareholder at Ellrich, Neal, Smith & Stohlman remarked, "Dave's the best. He took a chance on me, just a college kid that enjoyed the same activities that he did. We both played D1 sports, and loved to fish, hunt and enjoyed the outdoors… and he trained me, and all of us really, on the importance of integrity and credibility in the work we do. He was tough, but fair. And in the end, I love to wake up every morning and come to the office to get to do this type of work. And I have him to thank for that!"

About Ellrich, Neal, Smith & Stohlman, P.A.

Ellrich, Neal, Smith & Stohlman, P.A. is committed to providing high-quality financial, tax and forensic accounting services throughout the state of Florida. With locations in Palm Beach Gardens, Miami, and Orlando, the firm's litigation services department provides professional services to participants in the legal process. These services include forensic accounting, fraud detection and prevention, assistance with discovery matters, consultation, and expert witness testimony.

In addition, the firm provides business valuation services as their trained valuation analysts have the qualifications and experience to value a business for a variety of purposes, including the purchase or sale of a business, divorce of an owner, estate and gift matters, business and contractual disputes, eminent domain condemnations, and to assist in financing. For more information, please visit: https://ensscpa.com/.

