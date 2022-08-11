Artist Jiannan Huang's North America Influence Report and Press Conference

Building Bridges Art Exchange (BBAX) Gallery, located in Santa Monica, California, welcomed a unique press conference from the Los Angeles Beverly Arts International Art Festival (LABA International Art Festival) Organizing Committee about "Jiannan Huang's Influence Report in North America."

Senior officials of the LABA International Art Festival attended the press conference, including Princess Karen Cantrell, Chairman of the Royal Society of Saint George, California, Todd Williamson, senior leader of the West Hollywood Arts Council, Lisa Schulte, a senior American artist, Neon Queen, and Mr. Joey Zhou, a senior international media correspondent.

The press conference was hosted by the LABA International Art Festival Organizing Committee and was presided over by Cantrell, the rotating chairman of the festival. She introduced Mr. Jiannan Huang.

"Jiannan Huang stepped into Paris in 2009, kicking off his European tour at the Grand Palais. After 13 years of countless trips to France, he was easily recognized by people in the Paris art circle at a glance. Since October 28, 2020, the influence of Huang Jiannan's art in North American mainstream media seems to be as unique as his idol Michael Jackson. The key is that his popularity and influence ranking has always occupied media headlines. His limelight over the past two years even overshadowed all the previously countless Asian artists," said Cantrell.

During the launch ceremony of the LABA International Art Festival on October 28, 2020, during the global pandemic, published articles on 100 online platforms barely reached an audience potential of 4 million viewers. On May 26, 2021, Jiannan Huang's private viewing event was held at the Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, which attracted more than 12 million North American online viewers.

Hundreds of North American English-language online media outlets, such as Benzinga News Platform, Fox News, and CBS News, reported an online audience potential of more than 10 million. In the past two years, Mr. Huang's North American online media attention exceeded 100 million potential audience views. This does not include English news articles on the LABA International Art Festival website. Each article earns 30,000 to 50,000 unique "likes," bringing more than 2 million fans who directly follow Mr. Huang's artwork.

California State University Los Angeles College art professor Richard Wearn said, "As Jiannan Huang became famous in the United States, his popularity and influence quickly surpassed other Asian artists. His popularity and influence ranking has dominated the headlines of the mass media and has propelled him to fame."

Mr. Todd Williamson, a member of the jury presidium of the LABA International Art Festival, participated in Huang's International Art Symposium on May 26, 2021. Williamson said,

"Jiannan Huang is one of the most outstanding artists in the contemporary world. He is a master of Chinese ink painting, especially since he is credited with developing the pioneering method of combining ink painting techniques with oil painting. He is on the 2020 Hurun China Art List with art sales of $29 million. He is ranked 3rd and 19th on the Hurun Global List. Huang also holds several positions: Director of the Chinese Traditional Culture Promotion Association, Member of the French National Artists Committee, Art Consultant of the World Low-Carbon Cities Alliance, and Gold Medalist of Guinee, France Citizens. In addition, the Indonesian royal family conferred upon him the title of His Royal Highness "Count," and he received the title of the Royal Knight of the Order of the Sac of Constantine, Italy.

In April 2021, he was awarded honorary membership of the Royal Society of St. George (RSSG), California. On October 28, 2020, Huang was invited by the organizing committee of the LABA International Art Festival to participate in the LABA International Art Festival as a blue-chip artist. In March 2022, Huang won the RSSG "Master of Arts" title. The LABA International Art Festival named March 2022 as "Jiannan Huang Month." Recently, eight works by Huang have reached a new high valuation with a market price of $20 million. Consequently, Huang has become one of the most important and influential Asian artists in the North American art world."

Ms. Lisa Schulte, a Senior Consultant to the LABA International Art Festival and Member of the Jury Presidium, said, "I am very grateful to Mr. Huang for selecting me as the winner of the 2nd LABA Icon Awards in March 2022. Mr. Huang has actively participated in the LABA International Art Festival since then, and it was a great pleasure to meet him through video calls in May 2022."

Huang could not attend the press conference due to the pandemic and said, "I am very pleased that my works are recognized and loved by North American audiences. I will persist in creating more splendid works of art."

Many senior international media and local mainstream media in Los Angeles participated in the report, Jiannan Huang's North American Influence Report Press Conference, and published numerous online articles about the event.

In the past two years, dozens of exposures in North American online media and hundreds of millions of viewers have continuously pushed Huang's popularity, making him one of the most influential artists in the world.

With traditional art world gatekeepers removed through the utilization of online and mass media frameworks, the intrinsic humanity and empathy at the heart of Jiannan Huang's artworks stimulate genuine interest in his work. His artworks connect with his audiences beyond constraints of cultural specificity. They have given visual form to a collective understanding of the universal aspects of human experience. Similar to how Andy Warhol connected to the heart and soul of American culture and consumerist impulses, Jiannan Huang connects with a simple, empathetic power to the heart and soul of all humans.

About LABA and the LABA International Art Festival

The Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA), the LABA International Art Festival, and the Beverly Arts Online Exhibition feature artists from all over the world who have come together to display their work in a virtual gallery exhibition. Visitors can visit the exhibit at any time and enjoy the artwork of some of the world's most talented and unique artists who have been chosen to participate in this event. For more information, visit the Los Angeles Beverly Arts.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/8/prweb18835003.htm