RapidScale, a Cox Business Company, Hires Samantha Wojenski as Senior Director of Client Experience

Samantha brings over 16 years of experience in technology sales and customer success management.

RapidScale, a Cox Business company, welcomed Samantha Wojenski to the team as senior director of client experience. Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, Wojenski will be reporting to Vice President and General Manager Duane Barnes and is responsible for all aspects of the business, including account management and support of RapidScale customers throughout their lifecycles.

By working closely across the organization and with other leaders, Wojenski will ensure the proper management, retention, and growth of RapidScale's existing customer base.

Prior to RapidScale, Wojenski served as senior vice president of customer success at RegEd, a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider, and has held executive leadership positions at PurePort and TierPoint. She is adept at selling cloud solutions and has extensive knowledge in cloud computing, managed services, SaaS, and enterprise management. Wojenski is reputable for being customer-oriented and delivering quality service, meeting the various needs of her customers. Her experience, skills, and ability to learn about emerging technology have supported her endeavors in account management and contributed to the ongoing success of her customers.

"I am beyond thrilled to have Samantha on our team and we are extremely honored to have someone of her caliber join the RapidScale family. She is known in the industry for being energetic, dedicated, well-versed in technology, and solution-focused. Our team of client experience managers and our customers will certainly benefit from her experience, skills, and dynamic leadership," said Barnes. "Her acumen in sales and account management will be critical for continued growth in the future."

"As cloud-based solutions are solving many critical business challenges for enterprises, more organizations are turning to the cloud to meet more of their IT needs," said Wojenski. "I'm looking forward to not only delivering quality service to my customers but also providing the opportunity to further enhance their environment with RapidScale's comprehensive cloud portfolio."

About RapidScale

For IT and business leaders looking to scale, secure, and simplify their IT, RapidScale, a Cox Business Company, is the next-generation managed cloud services provider that aggregates best-in-class cloud technology under a single management portal, enabling IT to accomplish more and providing an exceptional end-user experience. By delivering simple and secure access to company data and applications from anywhere, any time, on any device, RapidScale sets itself apart from other cloud providers through its team of technology experts, award-winning end-user customer support, flexible co-management options, and easy-to-use management portal. For more information on RapidScale, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.

About Cox Business

Cox Communications owns Cox Business and is a facilities-based provider of voice, video, and data solutions for commercial customers. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at http://www.cox.com.

The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides voice, data, and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers, K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.

