Iron Chef Morimoto and Global Grub Partner to Create the Morimoto Mochi Donut Kit

This exclusive Morimoto Mochi Donut Kit is available for purchase on Global Grub's website

Iron Chef Morimoto and Global Grub are excited to announce their Morimoto Mochi Donut Kit collaboration. Together they curate a fun and easy cooking experience from their homes to yours, offering at-home bakers the opportunity to try their hands at cooking like a master chef. The DIY food kit puts a Japanese spin on donuts with the addicting chewy texture of mochi in flavors fans will love - chocolate, strawberry, and matcha.

"It's been an honor to work with Carley and the Global Grub team to create a DIY Mochi Donut Kit. I love that we could combine a Japanese and American favorite into one delicious treat," said Chef Morimoto. "The Morimoto Mochi Donut Kit offers the perfect size donuts - just be careful, when they are ready to eat, it's not easy to stop at just one!"

With this special collaboration, Chef Morimoto and Carley Sheehy, founder and creator of Global Grub, joined forces to produce a kit that includes easy-to-mix batter and glaze, unique cooking tools such as a donut mold and reusable piping bag, and instructions to bake. The kit contains enough dry ingredients to make 18 baked (not fried) donuts, but bakers are encouraged to continue reusing the donut molds and get creative with their new found skills.

"I have been a fan of Chef Morimoto for quite a long time. He has inspired me as a culinary artist and a businesswoman," said Carley Sheehy, Founder, and CEO of Global Grub. "As a self-taught cook, I enjoyed watching and learning from Chef Morimoto on Iron Chef along my journey, so this partnership is extra special for me."

Global Grub, which helps home cooks handcraft globally-inspired specialties, offers a wide selection of DIY kits, including Mochi Ice Cream Kit, Churro Kit, Fortune Cookie Kit, Sushi Making Kit, and more. When creating Global Grub, Carley stated that she hopes it gives cooks that little extra nudge they need to experiment in the kitchen and learn new techniques.

The Morimoto Mochi Donut Kit can be purchased on GlobalGrub.com for $42.99. For more information on Chef Morimoto and Global Grub, please visit IronChefMorimoto.com or GlobalGrub.com.

Allied Global Marketing Partnerships has a long history of bringing incredible brands together and is proud to have secured this partnership with Global Grub on behalf of their client, Chef Morimoto.

About Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto

Chef Masaharu Morimoto — known to millions as the star of Iron Chef and Iron Chef America — has garnered critical and popular acclaim for his seamless integration of Western and Japanese ingredients. In 2001, Chef Morimoto opened his first restaurant in Philadelphia, which was later followed by restaurants in New York, Napa, Honolulu, Boca Raton, Mumbai, Mexico City, Tokyo, and Maui. Morimoto Asia Orlando at Disney Springs opened in 2015, followed by Momosan NYC and Morimoto Las Vegas at MGM Grand in 2016. Morimoto Asia Waikiki, Momosan Waikiki, and Morimoto Doha opened in 2018. Next came Momosan Seattle (2019), Momosan Wynwood (2020), Morimoto Taghazout Bay (2021), Sa'Moto (2021) and Momosan at Hub Hall in Boston (2021); bringing Chef Morimoto's global restaurant count to 18. His first cookbook, Morimoto: The New Art of Japanese Cooking (2007), won two IACP awards (in the "Chef's and Restaurants" category and the "First Book: The Julia Child Award") and it was nominated for a James Beard Foundation Award. His second cookbook, Mastering The Art of Japanese Cooking (2017), introduces readers to the healthy, flavorful, surprisingly simple dishes favored by Japanese home cooks. Follow Chef Morimoto via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or http://www.ironchefmorimoto.com.

About Global Grub and Carley Sheehy

Global Grub's mission is to unite people and cultures through the art and joy of cooking. To make it simpler for home cooks to tackle various international cuisines, Global Grub's DIY food kits are stocked with specialty ingredients (non-perishable), unique cooking tools, detailed instructions and a shopping list for a few basic items. With their kits, food enthusiasts can embark on new cooking adventures, great for date nights, dinner parties, family fun and gifts. Founded in 2012, Global Grub is a family-owned and operated San Francisco Bay Area company inspired by founder Carley Sheehy's love of international travel and cooking. https://globalgrub.com/



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/iron_chef_morimoto_and_global_grub_partner_to_create_the_morimoto_mochi_donut_kit/prweb18839793.htm