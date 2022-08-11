Nation's Top Marketing Conference, Digital Summit, Returns to Minneapolis with All-New Content, Trends and Tactical Guidance for Digital Marketers

Top-ranked national marketing conference series invites local marketers of all levels to explore 30+ sessions presented by professionals from Best Buy, GoDaddy, the Minnesota Wild and more

Top-ranked national marketing conference series invites local marketers of all levels to explore 30+ sessions presented by professionals from Best Buy, GoDaddy, the Minnesota Wild and more.

WHAT

Digital Summit Minneapolis is a two-day, in-person conference that showcases marketing industry thought leaders who will present the current trends in today's marketing sector. From renowned global leaders – like Best Buy and GoDaddy – to local and regional experts, each 30-minute speaking session offers highly curated content formatted as an instructional "how to," providing attendees with breakthrough strategies and actionable insights immediately applicable to their businesses. The conference is open to all levels of marketing personnel, from campus hires to industry professionals with 40+ years of experience.

WHO

For attendees seeking guidance for honing specific skills, Digital Summit also offers its signature 4-hour deep dive courses known as Masterclasses. This year, Digital Summit Minneapolis will feature several Masterclasses led by premier thought leaders, including:



"Become an SEO Rockstar: Actionable Strategies, Tactics & Tools,," with Mindy Weinstein, Market MindShift

"Advanced Digital Analytics Strategies and Tactics," with Chris Sietsema, Teach to Fish Digital

"Building the Brand Trifecta: Develop the Three Key Messaging Components That Wins More Work," with Kate DiLeo, Kate DiLeo Branding

Digital Summit Minneapolis will feature speaker sessions from prominent brands including:



"From Zero to Hero: How Any Marketer Can Derive Value from Digital Data Like a Pro," presented by Allan Woodstrom, Best Buy

"Why Video Marketing Works, and How to Pull It Off," presented by Greta Brooks, Minnesota Wild

"Creating a Keyword Research Driven SEO Strategy," presented by Connor Bonam, Dealer Inspire

"Gain a Competitive Edge and Win Your Most Important Customer," presented by Ron Davis, GoDaddy

"5 Steps to Build Data-Driven Video Strategies," presented by Robb Crippen, Effectv, A Comcast Company

Other notable presentations at Digital Summit Minneapolis include:



"Emotion and the Customer Journey: Go Beyond the NPS to Improve Your Customer Experience," presented by Michelle Stinson Ross, Mindful Appy

"Marketing in The New Normal: 5 Ways to Readjust Your Content Marketing Plans for 2023," presented by Juntae DeLane, Digital DeLane

"How to Increase Conversion Rates By 35% in 120 Days," presented by Ayat Shukairy, Invesp

"How to Prepare for 7 Important Social Media Trends Heading into 2023," presented by Arik Hanson, ACH Communications

"Results Driven SEO Strategy & Tactics For The Busy Marketer," presented by Mindy Weinstein, Market MindShift

"Demystifying the Metaverse: Future-Proof Your Marketing Plans, Now DeLorean Free," presented by Joe Cox, The Pop-Marketer

The headlining keynote speaker at Digital Summit Minneapolis will be David Shing, "The Digital Prophet." Shing specializes in advising clients about inventive, effective and sustainable approaches to optimizing brand value within the digital landscape.

To enable attendees to share ideas and insights after the sessions, Digital Summit Minneapolis will also feature several networking opportunities including coffee breaks, catered lunches and opening and closing ceremonies.

Digital Summit Series features an extensive network of standout sponsors who attend each Digital Summit conference on-site, offering innovative products and services for branding, merchandising, email and SEO marketing, marketing and advertising automation, digital communications, digital experiences and measurement, among others. Digital Summit Minneapolis sponsors include Pantheon, GoDaddy Pro, Bruce Clay, Sitecore, Constant Contact, Effectv, ChannelMix, Basis Technologies, CDI2, Reveal Mobile, Investis Digital, illumin, SwagChimp and Marketers' Community.

To view a complete list of speakers, presentation topics and sponsors, go to:

https://minneapolis.digitalsummit.com/2022/agenda/

WHEN/WHERE

Digital Summit Minneapolis will take place Thur., August 18, 2022 - Fri., August 19, 2022.

Minneapolis Convention Center

1301 Second Avenue S, Minneapolis, MN 55403| (612) 335-6000

To purchase passes, go to: https://minneapolis.digitalsummit.com/cart/

About Digital Summit Series

The Digital Summit Series is "Where Marketers Stay on Top of Their Game." Since 2008, the annual national conference series is held in 18 U.S. cities and features highly curated, engaging content about the newest and most relevant topics in marketing – including email marketing, content management, digital advertising, lead generation, social media, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), analytics and more – presented by speakers from many of the most creative companies and innovative brands. Each two-day Digital Summit features working sessions formatted as instructional, "how to" talks that cover a specific topic to provide marketers with practical, actionable tactics that can be immediately applied to their own efforts. Produced by Naylor Association Solutions, a leading provider of innovative tools and services for associations that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue, Digital Summit Series each year attracts 15,000+ marketing professionals at all experience levels who seek to further their professional development and career networking in the ever-changing and evolving digital ecosystem for marketing communications. For more information, go to https://digitalsummit.com/ and follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/nations_top_marketing_conference_digital_summit_returns_to_minneapolis_with_all_new_content_trends_and_tactical_guidance_for_digital_marketers/prweb18838933.htm