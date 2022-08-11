Madison Logic Recognized for Its Mix of Advertising & Content Syndication to B2B Audiences by Independent Research Firm in New B2B Advertising Report

The ML Platform leverages proprietary data to identify target accounts and drive higher full-funnel engagement across multiple channels

Madison Logic, the leading global digital Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform, today announced that it has been recognized as a Contender in the new report, The Forrester Wave™: B2B Advertising Solutions, Q3 2022. The report recognizes Madison Logic's superior audience exposure and creative testing capabilities, and tight integration with first-party data. Reference customers noted its ability to gain exposure to audiences that other platforms couldn't define.

"The best B2B advertising platforms leverage data to curate impactful buyer experiences with coordinated, personalized, and scalable multi-channel campaigns," said Tom O'Regan, CEO of Madison Logic. "As a relentless ally to our customer base, our technology provides deeper insights to help B2B marketers and advertisers reach customers more effectively and activate a unified, multi-channel strategy. We're honored to be included in the new Forrester Wave for B2B Advertising Solutions and noted for our focus on serving B2B marketers at larger organizations that need to grow existing accounts and opportunities."

Madison Logic's evaluation profile highlights include:



Tight integration with first-party data, which enables consent-based, contact-level advertising based on journey state and other opportunity-based attributes.

Superior audience exposure and creating testing capabilities that allow users to customize funnel stages used for pipeline and ROI reporting.

Reference customers noted Madison Logic's ability to gain exposure with audiences that other platforms couldn't define, such as small law firms and specific healthcare industry decision-makers.

Madison Logic's market-leading, data-backed approach enables B2B marketers and advertisers at larger organizations to identify and prioritize their target accounts, activate global multi-channel campaigns, and gain full visibility into program performance through comprehensive measurement and reports.

About Madison Logic

The ML Platform, a global multi-channel ABM activation and measurement platform, enables enterprise organizations to leverage a proprietary combined data set to identify the accounts most likely to purchase, accelerate the customer journey, and shorten sales cycles to positively impact ROI. Madison Logic empowers B2B marketers to convert their best accounts faster by finding and engaging with the most influential individuals throughout the buyer's journey. Visit madisonlogic.com for more information.

