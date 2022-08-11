The Shatterproof Program at FHE Health is Helping First Responders Across the Nation

FHE Health's specialized program is providing first responders with the addiction and mental health care they need.

Launched by addiction rehab center FHE Health in 2016, the Shatterproof program helps First Responders and members of law enforcement across the nation with addiction, trauma, and other mental health issues.

Since launching the program, FHE Health has helped thousands of first responders and partnered with the National Fraternal Order of Police (NFOP) to be a primary provider of choice, giving NFOP's 350,000 members around the country—and their families—better access to PTSD, addiction, and mental health disorder treatments. Through the partnership, NFOP members are eligible for priority placement in FHE Health's Shatterproof program.

"FHE Health is now the acute inpatient program for the NFOP," said FHE Health National Outreach Liaison Craig Ewing. "We're now treating officers from literally the four corners of the country, from Maine to Miami Beach, from Oregon to Phoenix, Arizona."

The director of Shatterproof, Dr. Sachi Ananda, Ph.D., LMHC, MCAP, is a licensed mental health counselor and certified addiction professional specializing in working with first responders. Many of the staff who work at Shatterproof are former first responders as well.

"We started this program as an extension of the focus of FHE Health serving as a resource for public needs," said CEO and Founder of FHE Health, Sherief Abu-Moustafa. "And addressing the growing need to help first responders with addiction, PTSD, and depression mental health issues."

Shatterproof tailors its treatments to the first responder's individual needs. The program combines neurostimulation and neurofeedback to help rebuild the neurons in each individual's problem areas, whether they are suffering from PTSD, suicidal ideation, depression, anxiety, trauma, and more.

Patrick Fitzgibbons is a former law enforcement officer who experienced the benefits of FHE Health firsthand and is now a national liaison for the Shatterproof program.

"They treat you like a human being. They treat you with dignity and respect because 75-80% of the people who work at Shatterproof—clinicians, counselors—are former first responders," said Fitzgibbons. "And when you have a clinician or counselor who gets that, who understands that, it is huge."

FHE Health believes that helpers need help too and recovery is possible when first responders seek help through high-quality programs like Shatterproof. They are proud to provide one of the only programs in the country created entirely for first responders and members of law enforcement.

If you are a first responder, there is no shame in seeking help. Learn more about the Shatterproof program here.

More About FHE Health

The Florida House Experience, or FHE Health, is a healthcare facility that specializes in the treatment of addiction and behavioral health issues, including depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Providing innovative treatment by creating an environment that promotes healing and optimized learning.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/the_shatterproof_program_at_fhe_health_is_helping_first_responders_across_the_nation/prweb18831300.htm