Orlando Florida Bail Bonds Agency Educates Consumers About School Zones

As Central Florida Heads Back To School, Central Florida Bonding Offers Tips For Drivers To Stay Safe On the Roadways and Keep School Children Safe Going To and From School.

Central Florida Bonding announces their newest blog entitled "Don't Ignore School Zones." This Orlando, Florida bail bonds agency encourages drivers to be mindful of school zones as the start of the new school year is upon us.

Hadi Khouri, owner of Central Florida Bonding, states, "The first several days of the new school year also mean an increase in traffic in and around your local schools. To keep everyone safe, please drive more slowly in designated school zones, and stop for school buses when they are loading and unloading."

Beyond keeping kids safe, school zones are often regularly monitored by local law enforcement, Khouri stated. The fines you pay for speeding in a school zone in Florida are doubled.

Central Florida Bonding offers these tips for staying safe around school zones:



Be mindful of the speed limits near schools

Obey all traffic laws

Speeding in a school zone counts 3 points against your license

Speeding 30 mph or more over the speed limit counts as 4 points against your license

You will not get a warning for a school zone violation in Florida, even if you are only going 1 mph over the limit

These tips and more can be accessed online at: https://cfborlando.com/school-zones/

Khouri adds, "We've all spent the summer months going the same speed around town and our routines are off. Some drivers may have started a new job since school let out in May which could mean a new driving route to and from work. Those folks may be driving through school zones and not really know it until now as school starts up. Drivers need to start paying attention again now that we are starting the first day of school. Drivers need to note where the school zones are located within their driving route. It is easy to drive on autopilot and accidentally speed through a school zone, but even a tiny bit over the speed limit can lead to speeding charges. If you or a family member does end up in jail, then please give us a call at 407-841-3646 to start the bail bond process."

Central Florida Bonding has bailed clients out of jail for numerous charges such as DUI, BUI, boating while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated, road rage, identity theft, and more. To start the bail bond process, please call 407-841-3646. Central Florida Bonding is licensed to post bail throughout the state of Florida and with affiliated agencies across the United States.

A bail bond agent is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days of the year. All of the bail bond agents at Central Florida Bonding are experienced, knowledgeable and licensed. They are ready to assist with paperwork, can explain the ins and outs of the bail bond process, and can answer questions regarding the criminal justice system.

This Orlando bail bond agency serves all of Central Florida including Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Volusia, and Lake Counties. Defendants have benefited from the expertise of Central Florida Bonding since 1979. Khouri states, "We have been helping Central Floridians for many years. We can help you too! Please rely on our experience and expertise to guide you through this stressful experience."

Central Florida Bonding is located in the Cox Plaza at 2911 39th Street, Suite 300, in Orlando, Florida. To learn more about this bail bond agency, visit online at https://cfborlando.com/, or call 407-841-3646.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/orlando_florida_bail_bonds_agency_educates_consumers_about_school_zones/prweb18839865.htm