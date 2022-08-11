Kayal Foot & Ankle Center Approved As 2022 NJ Top Docs Practice

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Theresa Ronna of Kayal Foot & Ankle Center for 2022.

At the Kayal Foot & Ankle Center, their surgeons specialize in treating the full spectrum of foot and ankle conditions and problems. They have the skills and experience to handle the most complicated and delicate ankle replacement surgery challenges.

NJ Top Doc, Dr. Theresa Ronna and other physicians at the Kayal Foot and Ankle Center are part of an elite group of podiatrists in the country who are highly trained and specialized in reconstructive rear foot, ankle and foot surgery.

The training, skill and experience of your surgeon are paramount when you are undergoing total ankle replacement because the procedure is technically demanding. The reviewed and approved NJ Top Docs at the Kayal Foot & Ankle Center are some of the most respected foot and ankle specialists around and are all someone you want in the operating room for your procedure.

You might be wondering if you are a good candidate for total ankle replacement surgery. The best candidates are healthy people who suffer from ankle arthritis but have minimal or no deformity of the ankle. They also weigh less than 250 pounds, are older than 50 and are at the lower end of the physical activity spectrum.

However, every patient and every situation is unique. It's important for you to discuss your specific condition and treatment options with an expert specially trained in foot and ankle problems, like Dr. Theresa Ronna to determine the best course of action for you.

Dr. Ronna is board certified and specializes in podiatry. She has trained with many highly regarded pioneers in the field of sports medicine. She has been part of the medical team for several NYC marathons, pre-Olympic games, the Fourth All African games in Nairobi, Kenya, the World Games in Rome, Italy, and the Can-Am Rugby tournament in Lake Placid.

Dr. Ronna will address all of your questions and concerns in a direct, honest and reassuring manner.

