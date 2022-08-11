Strategic Radiology Enters Louisiana with New Member Southern Radiology Consultants

Strategic Radiology has welcomed its first member group from the state of Louisiana, Baton Rouge-based Southern Radiology Consultants (SRC), with 22 subspecialized radiologists. Founded in 1951, SRC has a long history in the Greater Baton Rouge Area and the Bayou state.

During the past 75 years, SRC was the first to introduce many key interventions for its patients, including angioplasty, percutaneous nephrostomy, and percutaneous cardiac intervention. It provides subspecialty interpretations and minimally invasive interventions for eight hospitals, including Baton Rouge General, Ochsner, LifePoint Health, and American Health Management health systems. SRC plays an active role in hospital life at the facilities it serves in department leadership roles and clinical care initiatives.

"Southern Radiology Consultants is an excellent practice that has become an integral part of the care teams in the communities it serves," said Scott Bundy, MD, FACR, CEO and Chair, Strategic Radiology. "This is an exciting time for our coalition, and we are gratified to have a stellar private radiology practice representing us in a new region of the country."

In addition to serving the Greater Baton Rouge Area, Southern Radiology Consultants provides interpretations to dozens of facilities across the state. It has deployed a sophisticated information technology solution for distributed reading to enable coverage throughout Louisiana and into Mississippi.

"We strive to provide excellent patient care, conduct ourselves in an ethical manner, and make good decisions based on good data," said John Sparks, MD, president, SRC. "We believe that membership in Strategic Radiology and collaboration with other like-minded independent private radiology groups nationally will assist us in that mission."

The practice is active within organized medicine at the national, state, and local levels, with the American College of Radiology, the Louisiana State Medical Society, and the Capital Area Medical Society. It is firmly committed to excellent patient care through the private practice of radiology.

About Strategic Radiology

Strategic Radiology (SR) is a coalition of privately owned, independent, radiology practices with a national footprint, representing 1500+ radiologists that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology's private practice model. SR holds twice annual in-person educational summits with quality and leadership development curriculum and operates the SR–Patient Safety Organization (PSO), the nation's first radiology-specific PSO listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. SR also provides member groups value through shared savings via a group purchasing program and strategic partnerships. To learn more, visit http://www.StrategicRadiology.org and follow SR on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Southern Radiology Consultants; Baton Rouge, LA

