U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Recognizes Greenberg Traurig for Leading Green Power Use

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognizes the efforts of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP in leading green power use by welcoming the firm to its Green Power Partnership program.

In the U.S., Greenberg Traurig is using nearly 20 million kilowatt-hours of green power annually, which is enough green power to meet 100% of the organization's domestic electricity use.

"Greenberg Traurig is committed to globally protecting our environment and continuously working to reduce our carbon footprint while furthering our sustainability initiative," said Greenberg Traurig Chief Executive Officer Brian L. Duffy. "We are proud to join this partnership with the EPA which will serve as an expansion of our efforts to protect and preserve the environment."

The Green Power Partnership helps increase green power use among U.S. organizations to advance the American market for green power. By moving the needle in the voluntary green power market, Greenberg Traurig and other Green Power Partners are helping to reduce the reported negative health impacts of air emissions, including those related to ozone, fine particles, acid rain, and regional haze.

"Greenberg Traurig always leads by example, especially with regard to issues of importance such as environmental stewardship," said Greenberg Traurig Shareholder Iskender "Alex" H. Catto, who leads the firm's sustainability program and co-chairs its Energy and Natural Resources Practice. "The firm continuously takes steps to reach our environmental goals and inspire other organizations to do the same. In fact, the firm has entered into a long-term transaction for the purchase of renewable energy certificates and associated compliance premiums from a new wind farm and a new solar project."

As part of its sustainability strategy, Greenberg Traurig's 43 offices are net carbon neutral with respect to their office energy usage, and are 100% powered by renewable energy, achieved by the purchase of renewable energy certificates. Additionally, the firm was the first major law firm to be certified through the Center for Resource Solutions (CRS) Green-e® Energy program.

As the environmental movement grows, more companies are adopting sustainability initiatives and voluntary sustainability reporting. They are also looking at emissions in their supply chain. The Green Power Partnership program is a voluntary collaborative of over 700 partners that are leading the green power initiative in the U.S. Partners include a wide variety of leading organizations such as Fortune 500® companies; small- and medium-sized businesses; local, state, and federal governments; and colleges and universities.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

