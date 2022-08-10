Hostage Aid Worldwide calls on the U.S. Administration to remember its commitment to the Hostages held in Iran

Hostage Aid reminds the U.S. Administration of the commitment given on Jan.23.2022 in Vienna by the U.S. Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley who clearly stated in an interview with Reuters that the release of hostages was a precondition for a nuclear agreement with Iran.
WASHINGTON (PRWEB) August 10, 2022
Hostage Aid Worldwide is an apolitical organization which campaigns for the release of all diplomatic hostages and wrongfully detained persons. As the world looks forward to the final chapter in the JCPOA negotiations in Vienna, it is imperative to remember those innocent citizens and residents of the United States and other Countries who are still being held by the Islamic Republic of Iran to exert maximum pressure on the P5+1.
Hostage Aid reminds the U.S. Administration of the commitment given on Jan.23.2022 in Vienna by the U.S. Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley who clearly stated in an interview with Reuters in the presence of Barry Rosen and Nizar Zakka (both Board Members of HAW) that although the long-held U.S. position on the issue of the four people held in Iran is separate from the nuclear negotiations, "their release was a precondition for a nuclear agreement". Malley added that "it is very hard for us to imagine getting back into the nuclear deal while four innocent Americans are being held hostage by Iran." Hostage Aid Worldwide holds the U.S Administration to its word.
Link to Malley's interview with Reuters: https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/exclusive-iran-nuclear-agreement-unlikely-without-release-us-prisoners-malley-2022-01-23/
Link to Hostage Aid's earlier position: https://bit.ly/3AcCiJq
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/8/prweb18836984.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.