Hostage Aid Worldwide calls on the U.S. Administration to remember its commitment to the Hostages held in Iran

Hostage Aid reminds the U.S. Administration of the commitment given on Jan.23.2022 in Vienna by the U.S. Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley who clearly stated in an interview with Reuters that the release of hostages was a precondition for a nuclear agreement with Iran.

Hostage Aid Worldwide is an apolitical organization which campaigns for the release of all diplomatic hostages and wrongfully detained persons. As the world looks forward to the final chapter in the JCPOA negotiations in Vienna, it is imperative to remember those innocent citizens and residents of the United States and other Countries who are still being held by the Islamic Republic of Iran to exert maximum pressure on the P5+1.

Hostage Aid reminds the U.S. Administration of the commitment given on Jan.23.2022 in Vienna by the U.S. Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley who clearly stated in an interview with Reuters in the presence of Barry Rosen and Nizar Zakka (both Board Members of HAW) that although the long-held U.S. position on the issue of the four people held in Iran is separate from the nuclear negotiations, "their release was a precondition for a nuclear agreement". Malley added that "it is very hard for us to imagine getting back into the nuclear deal while four innocent Americans are being held hostage by Iran." Hostage Aid Worldwide holds the U.S Administration to its word.

Link to Malley's interview with Reuters: https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/exclusive-iran-nuclear-agreement-unlikely-without-release-us-prisoners-malley-2022-01-23/

