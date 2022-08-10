Medical Spa Show 2023 Registration Open to AmSpa Members Only; Early-bird General Registration Opens on September 2

Registration for Medical Spa Show 2023, presented by the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa), opens to AmSpa Members today; Early-bird general registration opens on September 2.

The Medical Spa Show is the premier trade show for medical spas and non-invasive medical aesthetics, and it will take place from February 2 – 5, 2023, at Wynn Las Vegas.

"We're so excited to announce the opening of Medical Spa Show registration for our members," says AmSpa CEO, Alex Thiersch, JD. "Our members are the reason we created this conference in the first place, and it's our privilege and honor to present what we feel will be the best program yet."

Medical Spa Show 2023 will feature five educational tracks offering a variety of seminars and clinical presentations that are designed to help medical aesthetic and medical spa professionals improve their businesses, maintain legal compliance and offer exciting new treatments.

"We've been working on this program since the minute MSS 2022 wrapped up, and we're sure that there's something here for everyone," Thiersch says. "We've curated a program that not only provides advanced business and clinical techniques that will appeal to the most seasoned practitioners, but also introductory level courses that new practitioners will appreciate. We've added entire sections on diversity and whole-body wellness programs, brought back and expanded our incredible Mergers and Acquisitions Summit from last year, and added hands-on workshops to ensure attendees get the experience they deserve."

In addition, the show will feature more than 100 vendors exhibiting their latest and greatest products and services on the show floor, and two tracks of sponsored education, where vendors go into detail about what they offer.

Of course, Medical Spa Show 2023 will also feature a number of social events and parties, including a celebration of AmSpa's 10th anniversary.

"This year is a very special year for Medical Spa Show," says Cathy Christensen, AmSpa's COO. "Along with all the incredible events, education, exhibitors and networking at Medical Spa Show, we are celebrating AmSpa's 10-year anniversary with a Members-only Gala on Thursday. Members are invited to this formal gala, which will celebrate not only AmSpa, but also the growth, resilience and evolution of the medical aesthetics industry as well, with live music, charitable opportunities, industry recognition and a delicious dinner. And there is no better time to register for this very special Medical Spa Show than during Members-only registration in August, when AmSpa Members receive significant pricing discounts."

AmSpa Members can visit http://www.medicalspashow.com to register today. Registration for AmSpa Plus and Basic Members costs $749, and Plus Members can also register additional team members for $749 each. This is by far the lowest price for MSS registration, and it expires at 11:59 p.m. PST on September 1.

If you are not an AmSpa Member and you wish to receive this special pricing and countless other benefits, join AmSpa today at http://www.americanmedspa.org/page/benefits.

"We invite everyone to come celebrate AmSpa's 10-year anniversary in the best way possible: learning, networking and partying—compliantly, of course," says Thiersch.

