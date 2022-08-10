Givenly.com Ranks No. 378 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With Three-Year Average Revenue Growth of 185%, Givenly.com Receives Ranking NO. 378 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Today, Inc. revealed that Givenly.com is No. 378 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

As Mark Mancini the CEO of Givenly states "Givenly.com is an incredibly resilient, adaptable, innovative, and agile organization able to navigate and succeed in a variety of economic climates and industries. Our technology enables us to address a wide range of enterprise needs which gives us the upper hand against many of our competitors."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor in chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Givenly.com streamlines, automates, centralizes and organizes the Gifting, Incentive, and Swag Management programs of enterprise customers large and small through its innovative technology, global vendor network, and integrated fulfilment solution.

