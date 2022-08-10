Affinity Consulting Group Joins 's New Partner Program for Improved Client Service and Enabling Focus on Product Development

FileTrail announces prominent consulting firm Affinity Consulting is an inaugural partner in the program

FileTrail, the leader in modern information governance and records management software for law firms and highly regulated industries, announces the launch of a new partner program. The program is designed to improve client service by expanding resources for sales and implementation of FileTrail platforms, increasing value to the partner companies and enabling FileTrail to remain focused on advancing the development of its premier records and IG solutions.

Affinity Consulting Group, a premier IT consulting firms serving the U.S. legal market, has already signed a new partnership agreement with FileTrail to expand its global network of sales and implementation specialists. The addition of FileTrail solutions broadens their reach in the markets they serve and within individual client environments, enhancing their knowledge and expertise in an ever-growing, increasingly important and evolving area of business technology.

The new partnerships expand FileTrail's marketing reach and increase its software implementation resources. The program is intended to further improve client service, bringing more expertise closer to the law firms and other organizations installing FileTrail solutions for added support and improved user adoption. Expanding its partnerships also enables the company to continue its focus on product development, including records management, information governance, matter mobility and archiving for law firms, along with records and IG solutions for corporations, governments and other clients in highly regulated industries.

"FileTrail has a long tradition of working with highly respected and trusted partners, both for technology integrations and for installing and supporting our industry-leading RM and IG solutions. As automation increasingly drives the advancement of these platforms, we are doubling down on our commitment to enhanced product development to bring the most comprehensive, modern solutions to our clients," says FileTrail CEO Harold Westervelt. "In dedicating more resources to these development priorities, our path for continued growth relies on an expanded network of sales and implementation partners. We are grateful to work with the industry's leading consultants and trust them as they represent FileTrail solutions to their clients."

Affinity Consulting's Partner Ron Warman says, "Information governance and records management have become essential areas of focus for the organizations we work with, and FileTrail is the absolute leader in those areas! We have been eager to partner with them for years and are thrilled for them to welcome us into their partner program. We are excited to see the end-to-end data management solutions our consultants and technologists can deliver alongside FileTrail."

About Affinity Consulting Group

Affinity Consulting Group is a management and technology consulting company serving law firms, corporate legal departments and bar associations that inspires, enables, and empowers legal teams of all sizes to work more efficiently. The firm's holistic approach addresses the roles of people, processes, and technology in optimizing performance. For more information, visit http://www.affinityconsulting.com.

