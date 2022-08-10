2021 American Eagle at Dusk and at Dawn 35th Anniversary Gold and Silver One-Ounce Coins To Be Sold at Auction September

Unique coins celebrate a historic transition in American coin design.

The United States Mint (Mint) is pleased to announce the public auction on September 1 of special limited editions of 2021 American Eagle at Dusk and at Dawn 35th Anniversary One-Ounce American Eagle Bullion Coins. These limited-edition coins marking transition between old and new designs were produced during a special April 2021 ceremony. The event featured the striking of the last of the American Gold Eagle and American Silver Eagles bearing their original designs and the production of first of those coins featuring the new design.

"By offering these unique coin sets for auction, we are reaching out to the broadest audience possible," said United States Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson. "It is an exciting opportunity to celebrate a historic transition in American coin design, and to reinforce the worldwide appeal of numismatics, whether collecting for the artistic fascination of the hobby or for the potential investment value."

Stack's Bowers Galleries will conduct the auction at its headquarters in Costa Mesa, CA, at 1550 Scenic Ave. #150, on September 1, and auction attendees will have the option of participating in-person and virtually, at http://www.stacksbowers.com, or by calling 800-458-4646 or 949-253-0916.

Prior to auction, samples of the coins will be on display at the American Numismatic Association's 2022 Chicago World's Fair of Money® from August 16-20, 2022 in the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Hall F, 5555 N River Rd, Rosemont (Chicago), IL 60018, at United States Mint booth 1925 and at Stack's Bowers booth 1006.

The newly designed gold coins have been paired with those with the original gold design, and placed with redesigned silver coins paired with coins of the original silver design, to form extraordinarily unique sets. These historical coins will be auctioned off in single lots, two-coin lots, and four-coin lots.

Former United States Mint Director David J. Ryder personally struck the bullion coins offered at auction, operating the coin presses at the Mint's West Point, NY, production facility in April 2021. Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) and Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) have certified, graded, and packaged all the coins at auction. The coins are accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity.

In 2021, for the first time since their introduction more than three decades before, the reverse (tails) of American Eagle Gold and Silver Bullion Coins debuted newly designed depictions of eagles.

The redesigned American Eagle Gold Bullion Reverse design depicts a close-up image of an eagle. Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) designer Jennie Norris created the design that was sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon. Inscriptions are "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA," "E PLURIBUS UNUM," "IN GOD WE TRUST," "50 DOLLARS," and "1 OZ. FINE GOLD."

The coins' obverse (heads) features Augustus Saint-Gaudens' full-length figure of Liberty with flowing hair, holding a torch in her right hand and an olive branch in her left. Using technical advancements, the United States Mint returned to its original historical assets to render a current design that is a closer reflection of Saint-Gaudens' original vision and detail. Inscriptions are "LIBERTY" and "2022."

The redesigned American Silver Bullion Reverse depicts an eagle as it approaches a landing, carrying an oak branch, as if to add it to a nest. Inscriptions are "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA," "E PLURIBUS UNUM," "1 OZ. FINE SILVER" and "ONE DOLLAR." Artistic Infusion designer Emily Damstra created the design, which was sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso.

The obverse (heads) of the silver coin features a refreshed depiction of Adolph A. Weinman's full-length figure of Liberty in full stride, enveloped in folds of the flag, with her right hand extended and branches of laurel and oak in her left. For the 2021 coin, the United States Mint returned to its original historical assets to render a closer reflection of Weinman's original vision, including the addition of his traditional artist mark.

In addition, the Mint introduced anti-counterfeiting features, including a reeded edge variation on the one-ounce bullion coins (only).

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

