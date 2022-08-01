BestPrivateJet.com Survey Finds 27 Percent of Middle-Class Americans Traveled by Private Plane at Least Once

Some travelers chose to fly privately for increased safety during COVID-19, but most Americans say they flew by private jet to celebrate a special occasion

BestPrivateJet.com a leading platform for consumers to compare and discover trusted and reliable private jet programs, has published a new survey report to examine trends among American travelers. The study highlights the increase in private jet travel and the top reasons people choose to charter non-commercial planes. Researchers assessed responses from 1,250 consumers who earned 50,000 or more annually.

According to the report, 27 percent of middle-class Americans have flown privately at least once. Respondents from that group earn between $50,000 and $99,999 per year. Likewise, 41 percent of consumers with salaries between $100,000 and $149,999, and 37 percent who make $150K or more annually have traveled by private plane at least once. Regardless of income level, 69 percent of Americans took their first private flight before 2020. Additionally, 31 percent of travelers flew privately for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twenty-six percent of respondents who flew private for the first time since 2020 say the pandemic influenced their decision. Twenty percent of travelers wanted to avoid mask mandates on commercial flights, and 26 percent traveled by private plane for added safety. In comparison, 24 percent of Americans who took their first non-commercial flight before 2020 also flew privately for protection against COVID-19 and 17 percent wanted to avoid wearing a mask.

Survey results indicate that 74 percent of travelers who started flying privately during the pandemic are very likely to use this mode of transportation in the future. Forty percent of respondents have taken between 3-5 trips on a private plane. Similarly, 15 percent of individuals from this group have flown private 6-10 times since 2020, and 10 percent have taken more than ten private flights since 2020.

Sixty percent of respondents who started flying privately in 2020 or later have spent up to $50,000 on flights. Comparatively, 19 percent of Americans in the highest income bracket have spent more than 150,000 on non-commercial flights. Forty-four percent of respondents who have never flown privately are willing to spend up to $4,999 for the experience, but 20 percent say they are not willing to pay for a private flight. Most middle- and upper-class Americans flew privately to celebrate a special occasion or as a guest on someone else's private flight.

BestPrivateJet.com commissioned and conducted this survey via the online platform Pollfish. All data found within this report derives from the survey, which includes responses from 1250 American adults. The study was conducted on July 15, 2022, and appropriate respondents were found using the Pollfish screening tools. To view the complete report, please visit https://www.bestprivatejet.com/more-americans-started-flying-private-during-the-pandemic-most-plan-to-continue/.

