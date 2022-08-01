Summer 2022 Issue of Financial Publication, "the Register" Now Available

The International Association of Registered Financial Consultants (IARFC®) has released the Summer Issue of the Register, a national industry publication available online at http://www.iarfc.org and in print through subscription on the IARFC store. Finals of the IARFC National Financial Plan Competition are showcased as the Competition brought in teams from Utah to compete for high honors.

Corporate Sponsor Barry Dayley, MRFC® of Money Concepts International, gave an inspirational talk to the students in which he shared his journey as a financial professional through the Three Pillars of Success. Together with Corporate Sponsor Bob Laraia, RFC® from Northstar Wealth Partners, they announced the results and presented the student teams with their Competition prizes.

Included in this issue are comments from the leaders of the Association – the Board of Trustees and the US Chapter Board. They are back from their Annual In-person Meetings and are putting into place recommendations brought forth during their time together. "This is the first time that we have sat down across from each other since the pandemic," commented Trustee Board Chair, Dr. H. Stephen Bailey, MRFC®. "Sometimes I think we have forgotten how inspiring it can be when we convene as a group."

The Register's Member Focus this month is IARFC Trustee Mary Moose Garlock, RFC. Once again, we learn that people step up in leadership positions because they want to give back to a profession that has been rewarding. Garlock has unique experiences especially in the area of marketing a practice. She will be featured in an upcoming podcast recorded with the IARFC Philippines Chapter later in the month.

Contributed articles include:



Three Pillars of Success

Looking to Hire Younger Consultants or Associates? Here's what you need to know.

Charting and Correcting the Course

Inspiring Young Financial Professionals – the path to success for young consultants

Mentoring and Coaching Young Trusted Consultants for Future Growth Within Our Association

The Opportunity for New Consultants

The Importance of Succession Planning from a Client Perspective.

From the International Chapters News - a milestone to celebrate is a 20 year relationship with Greater China. Leaders express their appreciation of this longevity and look to the future of the IARFC. The Philippines bring you the lineup for their International Podcast Series which can be heard on IARFC Philippines Facebook page. It brings consultants together who share best practices from their respective countries. "We really are pleased with these international connections," continues Bailey. As long as the communications are there, we are learning, not just observing."

To access the Register, visit the IARFC website. Those interested in sharing with others about their practice and being published can reach out to editor Susan Cappa at editor@iarfc.org. An Editorial Calendar for 2023 is being developed and will be published by the end of September. 2022 deadline for the November "Fall" issue is September 30. Consider contributing insights into your practice with fellow IARFC members.

