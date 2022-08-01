Intranasal Ketamine May Offer Relief for Headache Patients Who Have Exhausted Other Options, Study Finds for Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles and Orange County

Dr. Mahjoubi of the Ketamine Healing Clinic Center is one of a handful of doctors in the country offering ketamine nasal spray, and or tablets as a supplementary, at-home treatment to help mitigate migraines.

Dr. David Mahjoubi of the Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles and Orange County, CA, provides ketamine therapy, which is non-addictive and well-tolerated, for patients dealing with various ailments and is a part of a treatment protocol for migraine sufferers. New data has been released that further supports intranasal ketamine as a viable treatment for chronic refractive migraine suffers. Intranasal (IN) ketamine is emerging as a clinical option to tackle pain stemming from chronic refractory migraine in patients who have failed to respond to at least five classes of preventive treatment. The recent study, conducted at Thomas Jefferson University and presented at the most recent meeting of the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine showed that most patients reported greater effectiveness and improved quality of life with IN ketamine use. Nearly half (49%) of subjects using IN ketamine to treat chronic refractory migraine reported in interviews that the treatment was "very effective." An additional 40% reported that the treatment was "somewhat effective." Even with some study subjects reporting adverse events during treatment, most of the patients elected to continue IN ketamine treatment.

"The results of this study are very promising, showing that intranasal ketamine therapy could be a good treatment option for those suffering from migraines," says Dr. David Mahjoubi.

More about Dr. David Mahjoubi:

David Mahjoubi, M.D. is a board-certified anesthesiologist. He earned his medical degree from The Chicago Medical School and completed his residency training at the University of Southern California (USC) and Los Angeles County Medical Center. He is the author of multiple publications in the medical field. Dr. Mahjoubi became an active user of IV ketamine for both conscious sedation and general anesthesia cases. He quickly realized the beneficial mental health effects of IV ketamine in many patients post-procedurally, and as a result, he founded The Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles. For information on The Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles, and the clinic's second location, The Ketamine Healing Clinic of Orange County visit the website at http://www.ketaminehealing.com, or call (424) 278-4241 or (866) 987-7874

