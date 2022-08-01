Denver-area luxury golf community "The Club at Ravenna" opens new clubhouse

The Club at Ravenna, a luxury golf community near Denver, has opened a new 25,000 square foot clubhouse, the culmination of an eight year plan to upgrade amenities and make the challenging course playable for all skill levels. To preserve readily available tee times and fluid pace of play memberships are capped but are still available at one of the nation's highest-rated courses. Residency is not required.
The Club at Ravenna, a private, luxury golf community nestled in the red-rock foothills near Denver, has opened its new 25,000 square foot "Villa Ravenna" clubhouse, capping an eight-year program of improvements for what is now one of Colorado's most prestigious golf clubs, with a course ranked more than ten years running among Golf Week's top residential courses in America.
"Villa Ravenna is our crown jewel – the fulfillment of our multi-year plan to transform Ravenna into a full-service, top-tier private golf club ranked among the best private clubs in Colorado and across America," said Kevin Collins, owner, president and CEO.
Construction began in July 2020. The clubhouse blends Italian old-world-style, casual elegance and cutting-edge technology. It opened to members in July 2022.
While meeting all of Ravenna's practical needs, the new building also generates an elegant, unpretentious and friendly ambience. By design, its interior is bathed in rich textures and colors, accented by iron and crystal fixtures, imported marble, commissioned mosaics and frescoes. The frescoes adorn the main dining room while the mosaic, in the style of sixth-century Ravenna, is displayed in the wine cellar.
The cellar features an extensive collection from around the world curated by the club's European-trained sommelier. Next to the wine cellar, the wine grotto features a hand-built, barrel-vaulted masonry ceiling, reminiscent of Italian architecture — a memorable setting for any special occasion.
The clubhouse sports the latest in digital technology. Ravenna's own app enables members to seamlessly book weekend tee times and head to the greens – no lotteries! Outside, Toptracer Range technology revolutionizes the driving range experience.
"In short, Villa Ravenna cultivates an enriched private club membership experience worthy of attracting new members, hosting prestigious events and creating lifelong memories," said Collins.
Today, all 243 of Ravenna's home sites are sold. To preserve readily available tee times and fluid pace of play golf memberships are capped at 395. A limited number of memberships are still available. Residency is not required. In fact, a majority of the members live outside the community.
Ravenna is located in Littleton, Colorado just 30 minutes from the Denver Metro area. For membership information visit their website or contact the sales office at (720) 956-1600.
